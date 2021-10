It had been a normal day at Park City Center mall on Sunday afternoon when tattoo artist Gypsy Manson heard the first shots. According to police, a group of males, ages not provided, were involved in a fight in the JC Penney’s wing of the mall just before one of them began firing. Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and two others were injured while trying to run away.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO