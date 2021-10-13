CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Concert of the Past Year

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems unlikely that any part of 2021 will feel as hopeful and freeing as the month of June did. After fifteen months of COVID-19 misery, vaccinations were going steadily into people’s arms, case rates were plummeting and, crucially, the delta variant had yet to rear its ugly head. For the first time in a long time, it seemed like things were going to be alright, that a sense of normalcy was just around the corner. It was against this backdrop that St. Louis’ beloved Seoul Taco decided to throw the concert of the year, celebrating its decade of existence with a jam-packed block party in the Grove. Local luminaries DJ Vthom, Loop Rat, Mvstermind and Mai Lee filled the roster for the summer evening, with a Secret Walls live graffiti battle rounding out the pre-headliner festivities. And oh man, that headliner. Initially, it was announced that we’d be treated to a performance by Ghostface Killah, but two days before the event the Wu-Tang legend was swapped out for fellow New York rap god Busta Rhymes, marking the first time he’d been to St. Louis in more than a decade. During his set — only his second performance in front of a crowd since the pandemic began — the storm that had been threatening the festivities all day loomed in the distance behind the stage, accenting the show with flashes of lightning and cracks of thunder throughout. At one point, the timing was such that Busta instructed the assembled crowd to “make some noise,” then said “I can’t hear you,” and then, “I said make some motherfucking noise!” as lightning suddenly clapped across the sky. Suffice it to say, the whole damn crowd lost their minds at that point in fear of incurring the wrath of the superhuman deity on the stage. It was a purely magical event, and a time of great hope — though in retrospect, perhaps we should have paid a bit more attention to the decidedly ominous nature of what was coming at us on the horizon. —Daniel Hill.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Artist

Alicia LaChance, cofounder of Hoffman LaChance Contemporary (2713 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-960-5322), has been a known talent in St. Louis for years, but other parts of the world caught on in a big way during the past twelve months. One of the owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United commissioned LaChance for new work, and soccer star David Beckham and his design team partnered with her for a separate project in Singapore. We’ll point out that we had one of LaChance’s stunning paintings on the cover of the RFT’s Fall Arts Guide this year and have been lucky to have such a star among us in St. Louis. The fact that others have recognized her genius as well is an injection of hometown pride. —Doyle Murphy.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Jazz Club

In any normal year, the Grandel and the adjoining Dark Room would easily be in the conversation about the best place in town to take in some jazz. But with COVID-19 upending, well, everything, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation-affiliated spaces were forced to get creative. Luckily, creativity is part and parcel to the overall mission of the organization, and soon a solution was found. The Grandel’s Open Air series has been making sure the music keeps playing all throughout our long international nightmare, setting up shop in a tent behind the Grandel and hosting several performances per week by some of the region’s hottest acts. And there’s been no cutting corners on the COVID safety measures, either. In addition to the outdoor aspect, masking and distancing has been prioritized, technological solutions have been employed to improve airflow, and ordering systems have been streamlined to ensure as little contact between employees and patrons as possible. All that attention to detail has given the Open Air series the distinguished honor of being the longest-running pandemic-era event series in all of St. Louis — and, importantly, it’s given us all a little more musical reprieve in a time we need it most. —Daniel Hill.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Venue to Open in the Past 12 Months

You can forgive those who initially were skeptical about the prospect of a major new venue opening in Chesterfield. For years, the St. Louis County suburb has been best known as the spot where two outlet malls fought to the death for control of a flood plain, with city-dwelling types loath to visit. And while some of those folks will surely still grumble, the opening of the freshly built 3,000-capacity venue the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) in July rapidly silenced many of its critics. With a thoughtful layout, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, and an exclusive booking deal with veteran production company Contemporary Productions, the Factory quickly filled its upcoming shows roster with a slew of heavy-hitting acts — Deadmau5, the Roots, New Found Glory, Marc Rebillet, Nikki Glaser, just to name a few — and definitively made the case for why St. Louis music fans should consider venturing west of I-270. —Daniel Hill.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Record Store

St. Louis is loaded with extraordinary record stores. Picking the best can boil down to what exactly you’re looking for — be it based on your favorite genre or the format you love to devour your favorite albums on. While it isn’t as immense as the record stores of legend, Planet Score (7421 Manchester Road; 314-282-0777) has established itself as worthy of joining the ranks of St. Louis music retail history over the last six years. The shop’s used and new LP selection is well rounded no matter what genre you’re flipping through. During non-COVID times, it’s an excellent destination for Record Store Day. The owners are always ready to help suggest what may become your next obsession, and for any Guided by Voices fans, Planet Score has you more than covered! —Jack Probst.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Journalist

We typically judge journalists on their impact and courage standing up to outside forces, and St. Louis Public Radio afternoon newscaster and reporter Marissane Lewis-Thompson is certainly a pro by that measure. But she also proved fearless in standing up to her own bosses, potentially putting her own job on the line, to call out racism and unfair treatment at the station. Multiple journalists at the station pushed back against management in the summer of 2020 after growing tired of years of unanswered complaints and watching their colleagues leave. Lewis-Thompson laid out a troubled history, naming names in a blistering Medium post under her own byline. In doing so, she put herself on the line to improve conditions not only for herself but colleagues. “We deserve better than what you have given us,” she wrote. Ultimately, fair and supportive working conditions for journalists will help the station and improve the work it produces. It is hard to imagine a bigger impact on journalism in St. Louis than that. —Doyle Murphy.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza

Those whose only St. Louis-style pizza experience has come courtesy of a certain purveyor of squares allegedly beyond compare don’t know what they’re missing. Complaints from some that the flat foodstuff tastes like plastic bags melted all over a cracker are understandable when one has only sampled the wares of the big guys in town; with so many stores run by so many different franchisees, quality control and consistency from restaurant to restaurant can be a near impossibility — and don’t get us started on the “zesty pizza loaf” some try to pass off as provel. It is technically possible to get a good Imo’s pizza, if the right store has the right pizza maker working when you order, but why go through the trouble when Nick & Elena’s (3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566) nails it every time? The Overland Italian eatery has been serving up the gold standard of the form for years now, with a thin crust that retains its crispiness (even those tricky middle pieces!), a sweet tomato sauce whose authentic Italian origins shine through every bite and — perhaps best of all — real, actual provel cheese melted over every slice. Those other guys may make the pizza that visitors from out of town line up to try, but locals know that the best STL-style ’za in town is served out of an unassuming kitchen in north county. —Daniel Hill.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best BBQ

Earlier this year, David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of the barbecue brand BEAST Craft BBQ Co., temporarily suspended barbecue operations at their Grove smokehouse and butchery, BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue; 314-944-6003), because they just couldn’t make ends meet. The pandemic had ravaged their business, like just about every other restaurant across the city, and the high price of high-quality meat, coupled with their storefront’s massive footprint, prompted them to make the difficult decision of putting what they’d become known for on hold until they could safely welcome guests back in their dining room. In its place, they set up an excellent sandwich pop-up out of their butchery, but there was no substitute for BEAST’s outrageously good Wagyu brisket, succulent pulled pork and best-in-class pork steak. What the shutdown did was make us realize just how much we love this masterpiece of a smokehouse and why we can’t imagine a St. Louis dining scene without its presence. —Cheryl Baehr.
