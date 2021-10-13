CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA’s 12th Annual Chester County Corporate Golf Championship Raises Funds for Seventh Grade Initiative

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine recently hosted its 12th Annual Chester County Corporate Golf Championship at Stonewall, with proceeds benefitting its Seventh Grade Initiative, a program that offers any seventh-grader in Chester County a free, one-year membership to the YMCA.

“The Seventh Grade Initiative is critical to healthy youth development,” said Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. “We are proud that the Y is able to help kids discover their passions, develop a sense of belonging, and achieve their personal or educational goals at such an important time in their lives.”

As kids face the challenges of adolescence during their early-teen years, they’re more likely to begin distancing themselves from formal organizations, friends, and family and to experiment with unhealthy behaviors. The Seventh Grade Initiative is an opportunity for the YMCA to engage, cultivate, and connect with youth at a time that is most crucial to their development.

“The seventh-graders are the future of Chester County,” said Jim Horn, Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine’s Board of Directors. “We do everything we can to make sure that kids get the opportunities to do things in the community. We do that through the Y. The Y is a great place to start.”

With many of last year’s seventh-graders unable to benefit from the initiative due to COVID-19 restrictions/limitations, the YMCA is extending the initiative this year to include eighth-graders.

