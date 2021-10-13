CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmers get big break with good harvest, high prices. But will their luck hold?

Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Miller rolled his Deere combine through a corn field recently, surprised at the numbers on his monitor. The central Iowa corn and soybean farmer saw yields that were close to his best. The outlook wasmuch different in late June, when Miller told his agronomist to hold off spreading fertilizer,...

www.amestrib.com

FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor wrongly claims credit for large budget surplus

Tax and budget policy expert Randy Bauer was Governor Tom Vilsack’s budget director for six and a half years and has evaluated tax and revenue policies for many state and local governments. In late September, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa had a $1.24 billion surplus for...
IOWA STATE
Hawk Eye

The Iowa State Fair accepted $100,000 from beer wholesaler. The supplier got in legal trouble. The fair didn't.

Correction: This article has been edited to remove incorrect information about how the fair board is chosen. The heads of the Iowa State Fair and the fair's nonprofit foundation were involved in sponsorship negotiations that guaranteed one of Iowa's top beer wholesalers' three-year domination over sales at the fair's Grandstand, state records the Watchdog obtained show.
Hawk Eye

Here is what Iowa Democrats, mayors are saying about the UAW strike at Deere

Iowa politicians are reacting after more than 10,000 Deere & Co. employees represented by the United Auto Workers called a strike for the first time in 35 years. Democrats quickly began issuing statements and tweeting after the strike began overnight Wednesday. Also reacting, in cities with Deere plants, were mayors, who are elected in nonpartisan races.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Farmer Sent to Federal Prison For Gambling With Cattle Loan

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa farmer will spend ten months in federal prison for spending cattle loan funds on gambling and personal items. Twenty-six-year-old Brian Detwiler of Bellevue was sentenced after pleading guilty to conversion of a property pledged to a farm credit agency. Court records show the USDA approved a 50-thousand-dollar loan for Detwiler to purchase 50 beef cattle in December of 2017. Prosecutors say he requested a disbursement of nine-thousand dollars, but spent the money on construction materials for his home. Detwiler then asked for the remaining 41-thousand dollars and used 32-thousand on 35 head of cattle and spent the rest of gambling, bars and food. He sold 22 head of cattle for nearly 34-thousand dollars and later admitted to spending it all in a casino.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fall Corn and Soybean Harvest Moving Ahead in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Mother Nature is cooperating with Iowa farmers during the fall harvest. The USDA reports nearly 30 percent of the corn harvest is now complete statewide – which is eight days ahead of normal. That number was at 19 percent two weeks ago. Fifty-six percent of the soybean crop has been harvested. Farmers were able to bring in 16-percent more beans last week. Soybeans are nine days ahead of the five-year average.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Soybean Harvest Passed 50 Percent

(Radio Iowa) The weather has favored farmers and they’ve been able to bring in a lot of corn and beans. The USDA says close to 30 percent of the corn harvest is now complete statewide — that is eight days ahead of normal. That compares to the 19 percent level last week. More than half of the soybean crop has been harvested at 56 percent. That is 16 percent more soybeans harvested compared to last week. The soybean harvest is now nine days ahead of the five-year average.
IOWA STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois farmers are closer to completing the harvest

There were 4.2 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 10, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.8 degrees, 12.2 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.21 above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 46 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 20 percent excellent. Soybeans turning color reached 97 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 87 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 89 percent. Soybeans harvested reached 43 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 45 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 22 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted reached 21 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 32 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 7 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 8 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Whole harvest of Hoosiers helps keep farmers productive

Fall is a joyful and stressful time for farmers as they work to harvest their fields, market their grain and keep their business thriving. There are many long days and even longer nights, many missed events with friends and family members, and many sacrifices made. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and...
INDIANA STATE
harlanonline.com

Iowa Master Farmers

HARLAN -- Ron and Maria Rosmann, Harlan, have been named Iowa Master Farmers by Wallaces Farmer Magazine and the Iowa Master Farmer Association. Five Iowa farm families were honored September 13 in Ames. Originally scheduled for March, 2020, the awards program was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2020-21 winners...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ with harvest despite summer drought

HUGHES AND SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall harvest is in full swing across South Dakota. With the drought conditions this summer, some producers in the central part of the state were worried about having a decent crop. However, after catching some rainfall at the end of summer and beginning of fall, their yields are doing better than originally predicted.
AGRICULTURE
kiow.com

Harvest Remains Strong in North Iowa

The area is turning the corner on the bean harvest as the fields were hit hard during the dry spell last week. Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop, farmers have been working hard in the bean fields. As far as the condition of the beans, Broesder stated that...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmers “getting after soybeans” in southeast Iowa

October 7, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Farmers are aggressively harvesting soybeans in southeast Iowa. Logan Lyon farms in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “Guys are going extremely hard on soybeans in our area. Last week when our farm operation started going, it was hard to find...
IOWA STATE
wmay.com

Farmers ask for patience on the roads amid harvest

Pumpkins and fall leaves don’t just mean cooler temperatures: it also means large farm equipment on the roads. Every year, harvest season finds farmers driving tractors, combines and other heavy equipment down roads drivers are accustomed to having to themselves. Marty Marr, vice president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

