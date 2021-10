Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow apparently got sucked into a timey-wimey wormhole, but now it is due to finally hit Netflix — today, in fact. After missing their regularly scheduled full-season drop date on the streaming service, all episodes of Legends Season 6 (which ended Sept. 5) as well as Legacies Season 3 (which aired its finale on June 24) should be available for bingeing as of Monday, Oct. 18, a Netflix rep confirms for TVLine. Also due to arrive on Netflix today is Season 5 of Riverdale, plus the first six episodes of Supergirl Season 6 (which is currently wrapping its farewell run on The CW, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c). Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

TV SERIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO