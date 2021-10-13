OECD Statement on Pillars One and Two Leaves Many Questions Unanswered
The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS moved its global tax policy process another step forward on Oct. 8, 2021, when the group issued a revised statement outlining the Pillar One and Pillar Two plans that have been in development for almost three years. The statement has two parts. The first part is a five-page summary that is identical to the group’s statement of July 1, 2021, save for a handful of changes. The second part is a three-page discussion of the group’s vision for the implementation of the new tax rules once they have been finally determined.news.bloombergtax.com
