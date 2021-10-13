Leaked! 2023 Ford Explorer Facelift
The latest generation Ford Explorer debuted for the 2020 model year. It was immediately embraced by longtime fans for one key reason: the return of a rear-wheel-drive platform. The previous fifth-generation model relied on a heavily modified version of Ford's D4 front-wheel-drive architecture originally developed by Volvo. For 2022, the Explorer ST loses the standard AWD and there's the new ST-line trim. Looking even further ahead, an all-electric version is reportedly due in 2023 and will be built along the Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. Ford has yet to confirm this.carbuzz.com
