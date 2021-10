HOULTON, Maine — Canadians will be able to travel across the U.S. land border again starting on Nov. 8. The opening of the border marks the end of more than 20 months the U.S. has prevented its land ports of entry from welcoming visitors from Canada and Mexico to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada had opened its land borders to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9.

