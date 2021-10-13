CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste & Tunes, an Evening of Music and Food, Features Vocalist and Musician Dave Bennett

Audiences won’t find many musicians who are equally conversant with the music of Benny Goodman (the “King of Swing”) and Roy Orbison (“The Soul of Rock and Roll”). An annual fixture at several American music festivals, Dave Bennett is a clarinet virtuoso who plays electric guitar, piano, drums, and vocalizes. He will be featured at “Taste & Tunes,” the Rochester Symphony Guild’s benefit for the Rochester Symphony Orchestra, on Saturday, November 13.

