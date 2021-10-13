CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 rules for Jefferson County employees

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)— Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County will soon require its employees to either get the vaccine, undergo weekly testing or work remote.

The county’s board of public health voted to approve the new measure this week. It takes effect on Nov. 1, and will remain in place until the county logs at least 21 days in the CDC’s low or moderate transmission ranks, according to the county.

Health officials say Jefferson County is considered to be a “high transmission area” by the CDC when it comes to coronavirus cases; between Oct. 1-7 930 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Under the new regulation, any county employee who shows proof of vaccination will not need to undergo weekly testing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Your mom
5d ago

great. now getting the county to answer their phone will be even harder. jeffco should be ashamed of themselves.

