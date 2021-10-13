CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmers get big break with good harvest, high prices. But will their luck hold?

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Miller rolled his Deere combine through a corn field recently, surprised at the numbers on his monitor. The central Iowa corn and soybean farmer saw yields that were close to his best. The outlook wasmuch different in late June, when Miller told his agronomist to hold off spreading fertilizer,...

www.thehawkeye.com

FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
101.9 KELO-FM

New cattle slaughterhouse proposed for western Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Cattlemen in Iowa are taking matters into their own hands. Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse a long trend of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses. The new plants typically cost more than $300...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor wrongly claims credit for large budget surplus

Tax and budget policy expert Randy Bauer was Governor Tom Vilsack’s budget director for six and a half years and has evaluated tax and revenue policies for many state and local governments. In late September, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa had a $1.24 billion surplus for...
IOWA STATE
Hawk Eye

The Iowa State Fair accepted $100,000 from beer wholesaler. The supplier got in legal trouble. The fair didn't.

Correction: This article has been edited to remove incorrect information about how the fair board is chosen. The heads of the Iowa State Fair and the fair's nonprofit foundation were involved in sponsorship negotiations that guaranteed one of Iowa's top beer wholesalers' three-year domination over sales at the fair's Grandstand, state records the Watchdog obtained show.
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Local Farmers Working on Fall Harvest

Farmers across the area are working on the harvest – and despite a summer drought, the yields have been looking pretty good. Steve Woeste farms north of Manchester, running a cow-calf operation with corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Tony Helmrichs, who farms west of Ryan, says the yields have been good...
MANCHESTER, IA
Hawk Eye

Here is what Iowa Democrats, mayors are saying about the UAW strike at Deere

Iowa politicians are reacting after more than 10,000 Deere & Co. employees represented by the United Auto Workers called a strike for the first time in 35 years. Democrats quickly began issuing statements and tweeting after the strike began overnight Wednesday. Also reacting, in cities with Deere plants, were mayors, who are elected in nonpartisan races.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Second CO2 Pipeline To Go Through Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — A second company that has proposed to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across several midwest states, including Iowa, has announced it’s moving forward with its plans. Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC announced Wednesday it has obtained necessary board approvals and will be moving on to the next...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Farmer Sent to Federal Prison For Gambling With Cattle Loan

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa farmer will spend ten months in federal prison for spending cattle loan funds on gambling and personal items. Twenty-six-year-old Brian Detwiler of Bellevue was sentenced after pleading guilty to conversion of a property pledged to a farm credit agency. Court records show the USDA approved a 50-thousand-dollar loan for Detwiler to purchase 50 beef cattle in December of 2017. Prosecutors say he requested a disbursement of nine-thousand dollars, but spent the money on construction materials for his home. Detwiler then asked for the remaining 41-thousand dollars and used 32-thousand on 35 head of cattle and spent the rest of gambling, bars and food. He sold 22 head of cattle for nearly 34-thousand dollars and later admitted to spending it all in a casino.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Farmland Insider: Eastern Iowa farmland brings $26K (with an asterisk)

At first glance, the $26,000 per acre selling price for farmland in Johnson County, Iowa, is eye-popping. But there is more to this October 6 land sale than just farmland. Up for grabs were two 80-acre tracts, lying “on top of each other” for a swath of land .5 mile wide and 1 mile long. The tracts totaled 152.57 acres of tillable land, with a CSR 2 rating of 93.4.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Harvest running about a week ahead of normal in Iowa

October 12, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture says unseasonably warm temperatures are helping crops dry down in the field. Commenting on USDA’s latest weekly crop update, Mike Naig says recent rains are also benefiting farmers by replenishing some subsoil moisture. Harvest is...
IOWA STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois farmers are closer to completing the harvest

There were 4.2 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 10, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.8 degrees, 12.2 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.21 above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 46 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 20 percent excellent. Soybeans turning color reached 97 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 87 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 89 percent. Soybeans harvested reached 43 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 45 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 22 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted reached 21 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 32 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 7 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 8 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Strike looms at 14 John Deere plants, including 5 in Iowa

Davenport, IA- Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is facing a potential strike. Radio Iowa reports that unionized John Deere workers voted Sunday night to reject the company’s latest contract offer. The unions say 90-percent of members voted against the six-year offer which was for more than 10-thousand workers at 14 Deere...
IOWA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Whole harvest of Hoosiers helps keep farmers productive

Fall is a joyful and stressful time for farmers as they work to harvest their fields, market their grain and keep their business thriving. There are many long days and even longer nights, many missed events with friends and family members, and many sacrifices made. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and...
INDIANA STATE
harlanonline.com

Iowa Master Farmers

HARLAN -- Ron and Maria Rosmann, Harlan, have been named Iowa Master Farmers by Wallaces Farmer Magazine and the Iowa Master Farmer Association. Five Iowa farm families were honored September 13 in Ames. Originally scheduled for March, 2020, the awards program was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2020-21 winners...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ with harvest despite summer drought

HUGHES AND SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall harvest is in full swing across South Dakota. With the drought conditions this summer, some producers in the central part of the state were worried about having a decent crop. However, after catching some rainfall at the end of summer and beginning of fall, their yields are doing better than originally predicted.
AGRICULTURE

