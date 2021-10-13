CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Yeezys, Jordans and Nike Dunks Dominated Rentals at Kyx World in 2021 — and Why Adidas Did Not

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwgHw_0cPqGRnD00

Online sneaker subscription platform Kyx World launched in June, a platform created to serve sneakerheads who miss out on the ultra-limited, high-heat releases . In the five months since its debut, the company has got a grasp on what its renters are looking for the most.

Leland Grossman, the director of marketing at Kyx World, offered FN a look into what subscribers are renting the most. The company broke down its rentals in four lists: top five Nike Dunks, top 10 Air Jordans, top 10 Yeezys and the top 10 sneakers overall.

Below, Grossman shared with FN the reason these specific shoes and brands hit with subscribers, and offers predictions for 2022.

There are no collaborations on the Top 5 Rented Dunks of 2021 list. Why are renters looking elsewhere?

Leland Grossman: “We know that Travis Scott and Virgil [Abloh] are driving so much of the energy around this business, but because of the way the industry has propped the shoes up from the collaborations, they’re just not accessible. Now, we’re seeing ‘Black/White,’ we’re seeing ‘Syracuse,’ we’re seeing ‘Michigan,’ we’re seeing ‘UNLV,’ we’re seeing these classic colorways of Dunks, a $150 shoe that used to be and sit on the shelf at Foot Locker, go on resale on StockX for twice the price. What we’ve learned about our consumer is while we love to see the top-tier subscriptions, we’re really serving the people that want Dunks. What we love to see is this more general release-style because we see that going far beyond the sneakerhead. My vision is for someone to go on Kyx and rent Sacais because they just think the shoes are cool and not because they know who Chitose [Abe] is and her long history of Nike. It’s cool to see these almost generic colorways getting their time to shine.”

You said your renter is not just the devoted sneakerhead. How, if at all, does this impact what pairs you acquire to then rent?

LG: “Part of that has to do with how we educate. I find most product descriptions to really cater to the sneakerhead. You have to know and care what they’re talking about in order to make any sense of what it is. They speak in this language that if you’re not a part the culture, it makes no sense. What we try to do is add things like styling and sizing notes to really land the plane among the average consumer — wear these with pants, don’t wear these with these jeans, these run a half size big. If the average person doesn’t know these things, it prevents them from getting into [sneakers] because it feels exclusive. I think over the next year, you’ll see more general release shoes, but we also have to keep it relatively tight. We can’t have 500 shoes on the platform.”

The only Adidas look on the Top 10 Rented Sneakers of 2021 list are Yeezys? What does this tell you about the desirability of the brand?

LG: “I give New Balance a lot of credit for the things they’re doing with Joe Freshgods, with Teddy [Santis]. They’re recognizing potential and moving fast on it. I think that’s really where Adidas has failed. Kanye [West] has done an incredible job of building the Yeezy brand through Adidas technology without making Adidas part of the story whatsoever. People just think of Yeezy as a completely standalone brand. We probably have less than five total Adidas collaborations separate from Yeezy on the platform, and honestly, they don’t get a ton of love. Brands have to guide collaborators. You get a Sean Wotherspoon, whose shoe at Nike was an absolute banger, bring him over to Adidas and candidly, that’s one of my least favorite shoes. What’s going on there? You gave him too much freedom to run wild with no story and the thread is falling off the shoes. And they have dope collaborators in their reigns, but there’s an old white German dude making the final calls and sometimes that is the problem in a culture that is definitively not catering to old white German dudes.”

With only three collaborations on the Top 10 Rented Jordans of 2021 list, why are people more interested in renting the generally more accessible Air Jordans?

LG: “A lot of these general release Jordans — the ‘Hyper Royals,’ the ‘Mochas,’ the ‘Legend Blues’ — these are shoes that the average kid in Kentucky, New York, Los Angeles, Houston just can’t get their local Foot Locker and they’re turned off by this idea that they have to pay resale for a shoe that they just want to wear. But you could spend your sneaker budget on one pair of ‘Legend Blues’ and one ‘Hyper Royal,’ or you could get the ‘Shadows,’ the ‘University Blue,’ the ‘Oreo,’ the ‘Lighting’ 4s and have basically 12 pairs for the cost of four.”

New Balance managed to crack the Nike- and Jordan-dominated Top Rented Sneakers of 2021 list. How has New Balanced managed to break through with your consumers?

LG: “I think they have created some internal processes that allow them to move much faster. There’s a guy by the name of Joe Grondin , he’s managing the collabs over there, and I give him a lot of credit because he clearly has been able to raise cultural awareness with Teddy, with Salehe [Bembury] and others. New Balance is taking more risks and they’re trying things that are putting themselves out there even more. They have firmly established their position as a cooler brand than Adidas because they’re willing to take that bet on someone like Joe Fresh, and the colorway is stick and the video that went with it was so f**king cool. Specifically with the 550, I think we’re in this phase of culture where people are obsessed with history and you could pull a basketball silhouette worn by James Worthy in the ‘80s and it connects with the current consumer who is so ready for that history lesson. And the fact that it looks like a Reebok or [an Adidas] Stan Smith, just a classic silhouette, and with baggy jeans coming back, it really fits with that look.”

With the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite” topping your most rented sneakers list, what does this say about the popularity of the Yeezy imprint and its staying power?

LG: “It goes back to the silhouette diversity. They’ve created enough of an ecosystem of shoes where when a 700 becomes less popular or a 300 or 350, they have enough of that DNA and a language built up where people are excited for the next thing. Kanye does a really nice job of letting the water get warm and then as it gets cold, he pivots so there’s always something that the brand is doing that’s interesting. Also, it’s not being afraid to do the thing that’s weird. Those Knit Runners came out and people were joking on them, but at the end of the day, it is causing conversation, it is making people talk about the brand.”

What are your rental market predictions for 2022?

LG: “Virgil will continue to drive excitement at Nike. I don’t see Yeezy going anywhere, and I think the momentum is only going to continue. New Balance is also not going anywhere. Adidas, something needs to change in their energy department to get back on their feet. But it’s Adidas, so it’s totally doable, this is not an insurmountable hill to climb. In terms of other brands, I have a really fire Mizuno x Wood Wood collab from last year that I absolutely love, and I think Saucony is doing some interesting stuff — I saw they just did a Trinidad James collab. I think that as this culture expands and more and more people like it who have Saucony running shoes or Brooks or Hoka, I think that energy will start to become more intentional around them, especially as these higher fashion brands and collaborators really look for like their own lane.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Daniella Vitale Is Ferragamo’s New CEO of North America

The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is bulking up its management team. Daniella Vitale will join the company as chief executive officer North America effective Oct. 18, while Vincenzo Equestre took on the position of CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa on Oct. 7. This marks a return to Ferragamo for Vitale,...
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Nike Decorates the Dunk Low Disrupt With "Gold Charms"

Nike has once again equipped one of its signature silhouettes with charms: the Dunk Low Disrupt. Unlike the multi-colored design of the Air Force 1 Shadow and Air Max 90, the upcoming Dunk Low Disrupt is decorated with a gold chain featuring a Nike shoebox and basketball charm. The sneaker itself arrives in an all-white colorway to spotlight the golden hues. A hint of light pink can be found on the mesh tongues, while the insoles come in a light brown hue. Take a closer look at the pair above.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
Highsnobiety

Check Out These Upcoming Nike Dunk High Colorways

Model: Dunk High "University Red" and "Olive Green" Editor's Notes: As we wind into the tail-end of the year, I find myself thinking about which brands and silhouettes have dominated the sneaker game month-to-month. There's been plenty of exciting releases in 2021, but the sneakers that have been hard to miss (and easy to take an L on) are definitely New Balance 990s and the Nike Dunk Low.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Adidas, Nike, Under Armour Heavyweights Behind Lululemon’s Footwear Patent

A planned footwear launch at the rising activewear brand, set to lap Nike in women’s next year, is on track despite recent Vietnam backlogs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Complex

Why ESPN Chose Adidas for Its First-Ever Sneaker Collab

Since its launch in 1979, ESPN has broadcasted some of the most iconic moments in sports. The sports media giant kept us locked in to moments like Michael Jordan’s legendary three-peat run with the Chicago Bulls, Ken Griffey Jr. hitting his 600th home run in 2008, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk Low “Un-Argon” Emerges

Nike’s recent obsession with its past co.jp releases, which highlighted sixteen different Japan-exclusives in a tournament-style voting showdown, had one blaring omission. That would be 2001’s Nike Dunk Low “Argon”, a simple two-toned colorway of the Dunk Low comprised of two chilly blue hues of Flash and Argon Blue. Reaching grail-status among true Dunk heads and lost within the newer generation of Dunk trend-hoppers, the Dunk Low “Argon” is one of those sneakers that are both timeless while reminding you of a time. To this day, we have yet to see a re-release (let along proper recognition from Nike), although in 2006, a GR version that was a more college-friendly University and Royal Blue hit worldwide retailers in GR fashion.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Taking Over the World

Last year, we reported that StockX data was showing huge increases in the popularity of Nike Air Jordan 1 Mids in parts of Europe. Now, as part of its quarterly Big Facts report, the resale platform has confirmed that “Mid Mania” has gripped other parts of the world. The Air...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of the Nike Dunk Low "Aged Navy"

Anytime a certain silhouette under the catalog is trending, the brand will typically capitalize on this by dropping it in a plethora of different makeovers both classic and modern. Right now, the Dunk is the model of the moment, and after recently appearing with spooky uppers for Halloween and other “Be True to Your School” friendly color palettes, the low-cut offering has appeared with an “Aged Navy” motif.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Nike Dunk Low "Light Violet" Is a Pastel Dream

Shortly after unveiling its Halloween-dedicated pair, Nike has now revealed yet another colorway for the Dunk Low. The upcoming women’s exclusive iteration features a two-tone look dressed in “Light Violet” and “White.” The overlays, Swooshes, tongue tags and insole branding come in light pastel purple, while the tongues, mesh liners, laces and heel branding boast a clean white hue. The white midsoles and purple outsoles round off the whole look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Kyx World#Fn#Air Jordans#Black White#Syracuse#Unlv#Foot Locker#Lg
The Motley Fool

Why Nike Is a Stock You Can Set and Forget

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been on top of the sports world for more than a generation, and the company has built a lot of brand equity over that time. Looking ahead, the company's investments in direct-to-consumer efforts and programs the Nike Fitness Club set it up to dominate its industry for another generation.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Nike, Adidas Face Supply Chain Threats

The world’s biggest athletic shoe manufacturer — which works with Nike and adidas — is facing massive labor shortages in Vietnam related to the pandemic. Around 40,000 workers did not return to a Ho Chi Minh City facility owned by Taiwanese company Pou Chen Corp. when it reopened on Wednesday. The facility closed in July due to rising COVID-19 cases.
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Nike Dunk Low Gets the Neutral Tan Treatment

Following its “Pearl White” iteration, Nike has unveiled yet another neutral colorway for the Dunk Low. Arriving in “Harvest Moon,” the women’s exclusive shade boasts neutral tan hues slightly similar to 2020’s “Medium Curry” and last month’s Air Jordan 1 Mid “Hemp.” The Swooshes, overlays, heels, tongue tabs, insole logos are dressed in a light brown hue, while the tongues, quarter panels, collars and perforated toe boxes come in white. Rounding off the silhouette are the white midsoles and tan outsoles.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade" Drops This Year: First Look

Kanye West is one of the richest artists in the world and it is all thanks to his Yeezy brand that has taken the world by storm. Over the last few years, Yeezy has become the premiere sneaker brand in the world and with the help of Adidas, millions upon millions of pairs have been sold. Ye has delivered plenty of great silhouettes to the world, including the entire 700 series which boasts the likes of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. This dad shoe has received quite a few colorways, and this year, it is set to get at least one more.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

New Adidas Yeezy Basketball Shoe Is Reportedly Dropping in December

A new sneaker from Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line is reportedly dropping soon. According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest Adidas Yeezy BSKTL Knit will hit shelves in the “3D Slate Blue” makeup before year’s end. The Yeezy insider also shared an image of the shoe on its social media account to give fans an idea of what’s expected to release. The Yeezy BSKTL Knit “3D Slate Blue” iteration will don a predominantly black color scheme on the upper that’s coupled with blue stripes woven into the bottom portion of the material. Adding to the look are black shoelaces,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Dunk High “Championship Navy”

Many of the Nike Dunk High‘s recent appearances have been overwhelmingly bold, sporting bright orange, pink, blue, and the like. But here, with the silhouette’s “Championship Navy” colorway, the brand is heading back to basics. The iconic two-toned look returns in a palette that’s only a few shades darker than...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Winterizes The Air Jordan 14 With A Vacuum-Molded Upper

Unveiled as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 collection, the Air Jordan 14 Winterized is set to release on October 16th. While propositions under the NIKE, Inc. banner have previously been reworked for the colder months of the year, few have done so as inconspicuously as the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s 14th signature sneaker. For starters, the silhouette maintains its shape and tooling, indulging in an “Archaeo Brown,” red and black color palette along the way. The retro’s winter-ready capabilities arrive via a vacuum sealed, molded leather upper. “Perforations” and grooves designed by Tinker Hatfield reprise their standard roles, but the Jordan 14 promises weather and cold resistance. Underfoot, tread isn’t modified for rain or sleet, but it should still perform.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy