Inflation picked up in September, signaling the economy is still far from normal

By Ben Winck, Andy Kiersz
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, exceeding the median estimate of 0.3%.
  • The reading marks an acceleration from August price growth of 0.3%.
  • The report shows the economy is still grappling with decade-high price growth amid severe supply bottlenecks.

Inflation rebounded in September as new obstacles kept prices surging higher.

The Consumer Price Index — a commonly used measure of US inflation — rose 0.4% last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. That exceeded the median forecast of a 0.3% gain from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The print shows price growth unexpectedly picking up from the 0.3% jump seen through August.

On a year-over-year basis, the index jumped 5.4%. Economists expected a 5.3% increase. The one-year gain also accelerated from the pace seen in August.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% last month, matching the median forecast of a 0.2% jump.

While the virus threat began to subside in late September, supply bottlenecks still plague businesses and consumers. Americans spending held up through the Delta wave, with retail sales still trending near record highs through August. Yet massive order backlogs and shipment buildups at key ports have kept firms from matching supply with Americans' extraordinary demand.

The latest reading also suggests inflation might not be as transitory as the White House and the Federal Reserve anticipated. Both expected price growth to cool into 2022 as COVID-19 cases fell. Yet inflation remains stubbornly high, and the global supply-chain nightmare threatens to keep it that way.

Where your dollar is getting weaker

Energy prices rose the most among major spending categories through September. Fuel costs jumped 3.9%, rebounding from the 2.1% slide seen in August. Utility gas services rose 2.7%, the second-largest jump of any CPI category.

Used car prices, which counted for roughly one-third of the spring's inflation surge, saw prices drop 0.7% in September. While that's not as big a decline as August's 1.5% slump, it signals the category isn't contributing to continued rising prices.

Prices for clothing, medical care, and transportation also fell through the month. Shelter prices, which track rent and hotel costs, rose just 0.4%. That's twice as big an increase as in August, but still implies soaring house prices aren't leading to dramatically higher inflation.

While the September rebound only just exceeded forecasts, the White House is already intervening to ease supply-chain pressures across the country. The administration has secured commitments from UPS, Walmart, and FedEx to work 24/7 to solve backlogs and pull shipping times back to normal, a senior administration official said in a Tuesday call.

Other companies, including Samsung, Home Depot, and Target, will work off-peak hours to address their backlogs and help smaller retailers receive necessary products, the administration added.

Separately, the Port of Los Angeles will start processing cargo ships 24/7 to alleviate product shortages, the White House said Wednesday. Ships carrying nearly 500,000 containers are waiting for spots to open up so they can dock and unload millions of tons of products. With the holiday season approaching, the push for 24/7 processing could solve bottlenecks just in time for the next spending boom.

investmentu.com

What is a Recession?

Few economic terms can match the anxiety caused by the word recession. Yet, there’s often a lot of uncertainty surrounding what, exactly, it is. Formally, a recession is a period of decline in economic activity, often defined by a continuous decline in gross domestic product (GDP) for two consecutive quarters. Recessions can potentially lead to high unemployment and market crashes.
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2 percent "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said. The drop came as a surprise as economists were forecasting a modest increase in industrial production. And after reporting a gain in August that returned total output in the world's largest economy to its pre-pandemic level, the Fed revised the data to instead show a decline.
kq2.com

The global economy's 2020 hangover is far from over

It's almost 2022, but 2020 isn't done with us yet. Despite good news about Covid-19 vaccinations, a solid economic rebound and seemingly boundless optimism on Wall Street, we're nowhere near out of the woods. The global supply chain is a wreck. Europe and Asia are facing a potentially crippling energy...
Forbes

The U.S. Economy May Be Facing Another Recession, New Research Suggests

The U.S. economy may be heading for another downturn within the next six months if sagging consumer expectations are any guide, according to new research from ex-Bank of England member David Blanchflower. It’s a counterintuitive prediction given all the talk of recovery and inflation fears permeating the economic debate at...
Financial World

US inflation picks up solidly in September; further increases anticipated

On Wednesday, US Labour Department data had unfurled that US Consumer Prices, a crucial indicator to US inflation, rose robustly in September as Americans’ expenses on foods alongside rents among others had markedly spurred up, illustrating further strains for a grief-sickened Biden Administration which has become a slanderous subject to a cataclysmic credit default by October 19.
pymnts

Retail Sales Up 0.7% in September as Inflation Continues to Rise

Labor Day travel and continued consumer resilience contributed to a 0.7% increase in consumer spending last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday (Oct. 15), marking the second month in a row that retail sales have increased. Preliminary data show that gas stations saw a 1.8% rise in sales...
Business Insider

Slovakia Inflation Surges In September

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.8 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 5.5 percent rise. Transport cost increased 11.6 percent...
FOXBusiness

Accelerating Inflation Spreads Through the Economy

U.S. inflation accelerated last month and remained at its highest rate in over a decade, with price increases from pandemic-related labor and materials shortages rippling through the economy. The Labor Department said last month’s consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose to 5.4% from a...
Business Insider

Sweden Inflation Increases In September

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent annually in September, after a 2.1 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a rise of 1.7 percent. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent...
Business Insider

Ireland Inflation Accelerates In September

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday. The consumer price index increased 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.8 percent rise in August. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 9.0 percent yearly in September...
wsau.com

Column-Global economy faces biggest headwind from inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – Global inflation is spreading to a wider range of goods and services, as the rapid recovery in spending overwhelms the short-term ability of manufacturers, freight firms and service providers to increase output. Previously characterised by policymakers as “transient”, the increase in inflation as the economy recovers from...
Reuters

UK economy picks up in August, underpinning BoE rate hike bets

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets that the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year. Gross domestic product grew by 0.4%...
