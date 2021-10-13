Form 6-K BioLineRx Ltd. For: Oct 13

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 2 This presentation includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter’s financial results, business development activities, capital structure, cost savings initiatives, R&D pipeline, including results of clinical trials and planned product launches, and outlook for full-year 2021. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: conditions to the consummation of the acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (“Hillrom”), including Hillrom’s shareholder approval of the proposed acquisition, may not be satisfied or the regulatory approvals required for the proposed acquisition may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; successful integration of Hillrom with the Company and the realization of anticipated benefits of the acquisition (including anticipated synergies and net leverage targets) within the expected timeframes or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the parties to the Hillrom acquisition; potential adverse reactions to the Hillrom acquisition by the Company or Hillrom’s strategic partners; the impact of global economic conditions (including potential trade wars) and public health crises and epidemics, such as the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the Company and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which the Company operates; demand for and market acceptance of risks for new and existing products (including the impact of reduced hospital admission rates and elective surgery volumes); product development risks (including any delays in required regulatory approvals); product quality or patient safety concerns; the impact of competitive products and pricing, including generic competition, drug reimportation and disruptive technologies; accurate identification of and execution on business development and R&D opportunities and realization of anticipated benefits (including the acquisitions of Hillrom, Cheetah Medical, Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System and specified rights to Caelyx/Doxil in territories outside the U.S., and Transderm Scop); loss of key employees or inability to identify and recruit new employees; continuity, availability and pricing of acceptable raw materials and component supply or the inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of a natural disaster, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); breaches or failures of the company’s information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; future actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, including FDA, the Department of Justice, the SEC, the New York Attorney General, the Environmental Protection Agency and foreign regulatory agencies, including the continued delay in lifting the warning letter at Baxter’s Ahmedabad facility or proceedings related to the investigation related to foreign exchange gains and losses; increasing regulatory focus on privacy and security issues; failures with respect to compliance programs; U.S. healthcare reform and other global austerity measures; pricing, reimbursement, taxation and rebate policies of government agencies and private payers; proposed regulatory changes of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in kidney health policy and reimbursement the ability to enforce owned or in-licensed patents or the prevention or restriction of the manufacture, sale or use of products or technology affected by patents of third parties; global, trade and tax policies; any change in laws concerning the taxation of income (including current or future tax reform), including income earned outside the United States and potential taxes associated with the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax; actions taken by tax authorities in connection with ongoing tax audits; the outcome of pending or future litigation, including the opioid litigation, ethylene oxide litigation and litigation related to our internal investigation of foreign exchange gains and losses; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; and other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws. Safe Harbor Statement.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO