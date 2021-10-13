CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 6-K BioLineRx Ltd. For: Oct 13

 6 days ago

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if...

Form 6-K SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP For: Oct 19

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 20, Sejong-daero 9-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul 04513, Korea. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will. file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form...
Niu Technologies (NIU) Appoints Fion Zhou as CFO

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Zhou as the new chief financial officer with effective date November 15th, 2021.
Form D/A AMP, Ltd.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete. The reader should not assume...
Form 8-K Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For: Oct 19

Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns. JUPITER, FL / October 19th, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness,...
Form 8-K DarkPulse, Inc. For: Oct 19

DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has teamed with K9s For Warriors and has pledged 100% of all merchandise sales from both their online store and their first annual shareholder's event slated for November 16th and 17th, 2021 at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.
Form 8-K CAMBRIDGE BANCORP For: Oct 19

Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation October 19, 2021 NASDAQ: CATC Parent of Cambridge Trust CompanyExhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation October 19, 2021 NASDAQ: CATC Parent of Cambridge Trust Company. Contents 03 Company Profile 07...
Form 6-K GREAT PANTHER MINING For: Oct 18

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. [ ] Form 20-F [X] Form...
Form 6-K OI S.A. - In Judicial For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or. (Exact Name as Specified in its Charter) (Translation of registrant’s name into English) Rua Humberto de Campos, No. 425, 8th floor – Leblon. 22430-190 Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Federative Republic of Brazil. (Address of principal executive offices) (Indicate...
Form 8-K KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRI For: Oct 18

Kulicke & Soffa Pte. Ltd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 1005 Virginia Drive. Fort Washington, PA 19034 USA. +1-215-784-6000 main. www.kns.com. Kulicke & Soffa Raises Quarterly Dividend by 21%
Form 8-K GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATIO For: Oct 18

GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "GrandSouth"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank announced today that net...
Form 8-K BAXTER INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 2 This presentation includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter’s financial results, business development activities, capital structure, cost savings initiatives, R&D pipeline, including results of clinical trials and planned product launches, and outlook for full-year 2021. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: conditions to the consummation of the acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (“Hillrom”), including Hillrom’s shareholder approval of the proposed acquisition, may not be satisfied or the regulatory approvals required for the proposed acquisition may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; successful integration of Hillrom with the Company and the realization of anticipated benefits of the acquisition (including anticipated synergies and net leverage targets) within the expected timeframes or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the parties to the Hillrom acquisition; potential adverse reactions to the Hillrom acquisition by the Company or Hillrom’s strategic partners; the impact of global economic conditions (including potential trade wars) and public health crises and epidemics, such as the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the Company and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which the Company operates; demand for and market acceptance of risks for new and existing products (including the impact of reduced hospital admission rates and elective surgery volumes); product development risks (including any delays in required regulatory approvals); product quality or patient safety concerns; the impact of competitive products and pricing, including generic competition, drug reimportation and disruptive technologies; accurate identification of and execution on business development and R&D opportunities and realization of anticipated benefits (including the acquisitions of Hillrom, Cheetah Medical, Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System and specified rights to Caelyx/Doxil in territories outside the U.S., and Transderm Scop); loss of key employees or inability to identify and recruit new employees; continuity, availability and pricing of acceptable raw materials and component supply or the inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of a natural disaster, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); breaches or failures of the company’s information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; future actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, including FDA, the Department of Justice, the SEC, the New York Attorney General, the Environmental Protection Agency and foreign regulatory agencies, including the continued delay in lifting the warning letter at Baxter’s Ahmedabad facility or proceedings related to the investigation related to foreign exchange gains and losses; increasing regulatory focus on privacy and security issues; failures with respect to compliance programs; U.S. healthcare reform and other global austerity measures; pricing, reimbursement, taxation and rebate policies of government agencies and private payers; proposed regulatory changes of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in kidney health policy and reimbursement the ability to enforce owned or in-licensed patents or the prevention or restriction of the manufacture, sale or use of products or technology affected by patents of third parties; global, trade and tax policies; any change in laws concerning the taxation of income (including current or future tax reform), including income earned outside the United States and potential taxes associated with the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax; actions taken by tax authorities in connection with ongoing tax audits; the outcome of pending or future litigation, including the opioid litigation, ethylene oxide litigation and litigation related to our internal investigation of foreign exchange gains and losses; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; and other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws. Safe Harbor Statement.
Form 8-K 2seventy bio, Inc. For: Oct 18

FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2021. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code) Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (339) 499-9300. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
Form 4 Zai Lab Ltd For: Oct 18 Filed by: Morrison Scott W

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Bruce Blefeld,...
Form 8-K PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL For: Oct 14

Participant Name: Mark Duff Grant Date: October 14, 2021. PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. 2017 STOCK OPTION PLAN. INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT. THIS AGREEMENT is made as of the Grant Date set forth on the cover page of...
Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Oct 14

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F...
Form 6-K BRAZILIAN DISTRIBUTION For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. (Translation of Registrant’s Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F) Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Indicate by check mark if the registrant...
Form 10-K/A MJ Harvest, Inc. For: May 31

1. I have reviewed this report on Form 10-K/A of MJ Harvest, Inc.;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material...
Form 6-K Sanofi For: Oct 15

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
Form 8-K Prologis, L.P. For: Oct 15 Filed by: Prologis, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO (October 15, 2021) – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter compared with $0.40 for the third quarter of 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.04 for the quarter compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2020.
Form 8-K Catapult Solutions, Inc. For: Oct 11

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 11, 2021. Dr. Foods, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
