Metal Mining

Desert Gold SMSZ Project Exploration Success at Manakoto and Barani Areas, Western Mali; Drill Intercepts Include 1.65 g/t Gold over 21 Metres

 6 days ago

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its recently completed 257 hole, 18,161 metre drill program. As of October 7, results for approximately 2,700 samples or 14% of the 19,861 drill samples, are pending. Based on the lab's schedule, the Company anticipates receiving results for most samples by mid October.

resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
dallassun.com

Gold Terra Intersects 5.07 g/t Over 8.35 Metres Including 11.87 g/t Gold Over 3.08 Metres at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Drill hole GTCM21 -16 intersected 5.07 g/t over 8.35 metres including 11.87 g/t gold over 3.08 metres in a strongly strained and sericitized portion of the Campbell Shear. Drill hole GTCM21-015 which was drilled to target the Campbell Shear mineralized zone around 300 metres vertical depth and test the northern extent of the zone did intersect visible gold at 351.60 to 352.60 metres within a zone of intense white quartz and ankerite veining, followed by a weaker mineralized 13.0 metre zone.
resourceworld.com

Volcanic Gold drills 1.53 metres of 191.8 g/t gold/539 g/t silver at Holly project, Guatemala

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. [VG-TSXV; VLMZF-OTC] reported final results from Holly drill holes HDD-21-017 through HDD-21-020 following receipt of the over-limit assays, and that the drill is again turning at the Holly project, Guatemala. Drilling at Volcanic’s nearby Banderas project will start this month. Holly highlights include drill hole HDD-21-017,...
charlottenews.net

Mawson Trenches 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% Antimony 200 metres Beyond Drill Extensions at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from two trenches located 200 metres east of the current drilled area at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements (Figures 1 and 2).
resourceworld.com

Thesis Gold drills 34 metres of 19.56 g/t gold at Ranch project, British Columbia; shares up

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; A2QQ0Y-WKN] reported initial drill results from the company’s maiden 20,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned Ranch gold-copper project, located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia. Strongly altered zones from the first three holes at the Bonanza Zone were selected for rushed analysis. Highlights. Drill...
dallassun.com

Fortitude Gold's Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 g/t Gold

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced exploration drill results from its 2021 Golden Mile delineation program including 16.76 meters of 3.31 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 1.52 meters of 27.50 g/t gold. Other notable intercepts included 6.10 meters of 5.93 g/t gold and 24.38 meters of 1.69 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
kitco.com

Osisko hits 3,979 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at Windfall

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a statement, the company highlighted selected high-grade intercepts, including: 3,979 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-2565;...
StreetInsider.com

Riverside Consolidates Tenure at La Union Project and Reports High-Grade Gold, Including 59.4 g/t and 40 g/t Gold from Recent Sampling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Riverside Resources Inc.(TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY)("Riverside" or the "Company")is pleased to report the mineral tenure consolidation and expansion of La Union Polymetallic Project in Sonora, Mexico. The acquisition of these additional concessions provides Riverside with an expanded land position and further control of the historical mines and old workings across the district. This consolidation through the acquisition of small internal concessions provides Riverside an option on the high-grade, previous small scale mine properties, internal to the larger surrounding 100% Riverside owned mineral concessions and increases the property total area to over 26 km2 (2,604 hectares). This transaction expands upon the original property acquired from Millrock's Mexico portfolio in 2019 (see press release of June 26, 2019).
charlottenews.net

Strategic Metals Exposes 2.1 m Grading 20.54 g/t Gold at Its Kluane Project, Southwestern Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces promising results from a program of geological mapping, prospecting and hand trenching, which was recently completed at its Kluane gold project in southwestern Yukon (Figure 1). The project hosts an extensive system of high-grade gold veins, one of which was trenched in 2021. Highlights from recent trenching at the Rikus Vein include:
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 12.1 metres of 8.0 g/t gold at Barry project, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth. The latest results obtained from 21 diamond drill holes are designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE) released in June. Drilling highlights include drill hole in MB-21-384 that returned 8.0 g/t g/t gold over 12.1 metres in the near-surface zone AB8, approximately 75 metres northeast of the 2021 MRE.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 7.88 g/t Gold Over 7.9 Metres and 6.19 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Metres on Underground Targets at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.
charlottenews.net

Tinka Discovers High Grade Copper and Gold at Silvia Project - Surface Samples Up to 12.3% Copper and 18.6 G/T Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ('Tinka' or the 'Company') (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce initial high grade copper-gold surface sampling results from the Silvia NW target, one of several prospective areas within the Company's 100%-owned Silvia Project which was recently acquired (see news release dated July 12, 2021). Silvia NW is located in the Huanuco region of central Peru, 30 km from the Company's flagship Ayawilca project and 90 km along strike south of the Antamina copper mine (see Figure 1).
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB: SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 6.4 metres of 577 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver at Johnson Tract, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported exceptionally high-grade drill results from the Difficult Creek prospect (DC), located 4 km northeast of the company’s 750,000-ounce-indicated 10.9-g/t equivalent (AuEq) JT deposit resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the 100%-owned district-scale Johnson Tract project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Anchorage, south-central Alaska.
charlottenews.net

Torq Commences Drilling at the Margarita Copper-Gold Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).
resourceworld.com

Karora drills 2.2 metres of 5.3% nickel at Beta Hunt, Western Australia

Karora Resources Inc. [KRR-TSX; KRRGD-OTCQX] reports drilling has defined an 80-metre-wide nickel-mineralized zone, extended from the previously reported preliminary estimate of 50 metres, at the 50C nickel trough discovery at the Beta Hunt mine, Western Australia. The 50C nickel trough, discovered earlier this year, is located south of the Gamma...
resourceworld.com

Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest. While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate...
resourceworld.com

Loncor drills 19.10 metres of 4.11 g/t gold at Imbo Project, DRC

Loncor Gold Inc. [LN-TSX; LONCF-OTCQX; LO51-FSE] reported further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t...
resourceworld.com

Excellon drills 2,860 g/t silver equivalent over 7.5 metres at Platosa

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN, EXN.WT; NYSE:EXN; FRA:E4X2) (“Excellon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from underground drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. Highlights. Further high-grade results from the 623, NE-1S, and Guadalupe South mantos, with diamond drilling results from underground including:. 2,860 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”)...
