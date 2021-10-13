Desert Gold SMSZ Project Exploration Success at Manakoto and Barani Areas, Western Mali; Drill Intercepts Include 1.65 g/t Gold over 21 Metres
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its recently completed 257 hole, 18,161 metre drill program. As of October 7, results for approximately 2,700 samples or 14% of the 19,861 drill samples, are pending. Based on the lab's schedule, the Company anticipates receiving results for most samples by mid October.www.streetinsider.com
