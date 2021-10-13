Cryptocurrency Market Cap Jumped by Nearly 40% in Q3 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO recently released a report on the global crypto market and highlighted a 40% jump in the market cap of digital currencies during Q3 of 2021. According to the report shared with Finance Magnates, 7 September 2021 saw a significant surge in trading volumes across the cryptocurrency market. EXMO report highlighted a sharp drop in Dogecoin trading volumes during the recent quarter. In contrast, XRP trading volumes increased substantially in August 2021.www.financemagnates.com
