CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GBS Inc. (GBS) Files Pre-Submission with the FDA

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced it has filed a Pre-Submission package with the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The purpose of this pre-submission is to confirm with the FDA that GBS is following the proper steps to conduct the clinical studies enabling it to develop the glucose biosensor according to the FDA regulatory standards.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc (EXFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expensify, Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time managing expenses and more time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) files IPO registration statement. The company intends to offer units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share. The company describes itself as: "Our goal is to...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Backblaze, Inc (BLZE) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Backblaze, Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading storage cloud platform, providing businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IO Biotech, Inc (IOBT) Files IPO Registration Statement

IO Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on our T-win technology platform. Our product candidates are designed to induce the immune system to simultaneously target and disrupt multiple pathways that regulate tumor-induced immunosuppression. We believe this represents a paradigm shift in the management of cancer and that our product candidates have the potential to become cornerstones of the treatment regimens of multiple solid tumors. Our lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by key immunosuppressive proteins such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO) and programmed death ligand (PD-L1). In a single-arm Phase 1/2 clinical trial (the MM1636 trial) of 30 patients with metastatic melanoma with the primary objective to investigate safety and tolerability, secondary objective to investigate immunogenicity and tertiary objective to investigate clinical efficacy, IO102-IO103, in combination with nivolumab, demonstrated an ability to induce meaningful tumor regression and establish durable antitumor response while achieving a manageable tolerability profile for patients. The clinical efficacy endpoints in this trial include objective response (OR), progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). In this trial, we have observed a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 73% and a complete response (CR) rate (CRR) of 47%. Based on the results from this trial, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of unresectable/metastatic melanoma and we are currently planning a potentially registrational Phase 3 trial for IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Life Sciences#Gbs Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#The Biosensor Platform#Australian
StreetInsider.com

UserTesting, Inc (USER) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UserTesting, Inc (NYSE: USER) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We have pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sonendo, Inc (SONX) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sonendo, Inc (NYSE: SONX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. We have developed the GentleWave System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Our initial focus is on leveraging the GentleWave System, the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy, or RCT, that employs a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument, to transform RCT by addressing the limitations of conventional methods. The system utilizes our proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of RCT include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. We began scaling commercialization of our current technology in 2017 and are focused on establishing the GentleWave Procedure as the standard of care for RCT. As of June 30, 2021, we had an installed base of over 700 GentleWave Systems and have treated more than 600,000 patients."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Arhaus, Inc (ARHS) Files for up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arhaus, Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
StreetInsider.com

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLGX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Every day, GLG gives Clients the confidence to make important decisions by dynamically connecting them to powerful forms of insight from the right subject-matter experts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services (“ECE”)...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), Biogen (BIIB) to Submit NDA for Zuranolone to FDA in Second Half of 2022 with Rolling Submission Expected to Start in Early 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced their plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zuranolone, an investigational two-week, once-daily therapeutic in the second half of 2022. The planned initial submission package will seek approval of zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and an additional filing for postpartum depression (PPD) is anticipated in the first half of 2023. The decision to submit the application follows recent discussions with the FDA, including a pre-NDA meeting held this fall. Data from completed studies in the LANDSCAPE and NEST programs, as well as data from the ongoing clinical and pharmacology studies, are planned to be included as part of the submission packages.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTNH

FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for COVID booster shots

NEW YORK — U.S. health advisers are expected to authorize a “mix and match” approach to COVID vaccine booster shots this week when they give full approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, according to the New York Times. The Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration was planning to allow Americans […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Announces Successful Completion of FDA Pre-IND for Potential Cure for HIV: The Second Pre-IND in 1 month

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the completion of an Investigator Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GBS Inc. For: Oct 13 Filed by: Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ George Syrmalis 10/15/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NerdWallet, Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "AtNerdWallet, we empower consumers—both individual consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)—to make smarter financial decisions with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy