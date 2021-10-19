Inuvo (INUV) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenue of $16.5M, 79% Growth YoY
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
