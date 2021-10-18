ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects third quarter 2021 revenues to be in the range of $44 - 45 million, an increase of approximately 125% sequentially and 175% from the third quarter 2020. In addition, the Company expects to report a significant sequential improvement in third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined later in this release) in the range of $21 - $22 million. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity improved to approximately $35 million, comprised of $24 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19 million) and $11 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Bolstered by the third, fully underwritten phase of the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program that launched in September, E&P Technology & Services’ backlog is estimated to be $12 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO