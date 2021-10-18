CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

 1 day ago

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company's growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.

