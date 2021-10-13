Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, not Georges St-Pierre, says manager
Current UFC champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, and not Georges St-Pierre, says Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. Usman is set to take on Colby Covington next month at UFC 268 in a grudge match between the two rivals. If Usman wins, it would cap off a remarkable year where he has already finished Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal by knockout. With all of his impressive wins as of late, Usman has stormed to the top of the UFC’s P4P rankings. And in the eyes of his manager, he has also surpassed GSP as being the greatest welterweight of all time.www.bjpenn.com
