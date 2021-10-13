Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, not Georges St-Pierre, says manager

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre weighed in on the performance of Nick Diaz at UFC 266, saying that “for sure he was rusty.”. After more than six years away from the Octagon, Diaz returned to the Octagon last month when he fought rival Robbie Lawler in a rematch that was 17 years in the making. After Diaz knocked out Lawler back at UFC 47 in 2004, the two rematched all these years later, with Diaz losing in the third round via TKO. It was a good performance overall by both fighters, who were praised by UFC president Dana White for their war, but Diaz still didn’t do enough to get his hand raised. If you ask St-Pierre, ring rust played a factor in that.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO