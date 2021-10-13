Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Appoints Adam B. Kroll as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expensify, Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time managing expenses and more time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO