Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Appoints Adam B. Kroll as Chief Financial Officer

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown Motors" or "LMC") (Nasdaq: RIDE) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Adam B. Kroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25th, 2021. Mr. Kroll will replace Rebecca Roof, Interim Chief Financial Officer who will remain with the company in a transition role through December 31, 2021.

