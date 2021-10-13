CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Forum Completes Exploration Program at the Quartz Gulch Cobalt-Copper Property, Idaho

 6 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF)("Forum" or "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its first exploration campaign since completion of the acquisition of 100% interest in the Quartz Gulch Cobalt-Copper property, Idaho, USA in July, 2021. The Quartz Gulch property consists of 127 claims totaling 10.65 square kilometres, located approximately five kilometres to the southeast of the past producing Blackbird cobalt mine and Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois") Idaho Cobalt Operation, the only permitted cobalt mine under construction in North America (Figure 1). Jervois reports that development activities at the Idaho Cobalt Operation on trend from Quartz Gulch are on track for commissioning of the mine in mid-2022 (Source: Jervois Global Limited News Release dated September 27, 2021).

