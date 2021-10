In turn of the century New England, short hair on women, even shoulder-length, brought the offending female under more than a bit of suspicion. Josaphyna Dundarsen was such a female! Not only did she wear her hair uncomfortably short, she wore her heart on her sleeve, so to speak, showing off a star-shaped pendant on a choker around her neck. One might say Jo, as she was affectionately known to those few who truly knew and loved her, didn't care what people thought of her. However, coming from the strict, religious background she did, her parents were mortified on an almost daily basis by their daughter's daring, almost trend-setting ways.

