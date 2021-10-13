CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher inflation squeezing U.S. consumers as food prices, rents accelerate

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead...

www.streetinsider.com

Shore News Network

Expect Inflation, Supply Shortages To Last Well Into 2022, Economists Say

High inflation will last well into 2022, economists say, indicating that supply chain bottlenecks will keep increasing prices and curbing production. Experts expect to see average inflation of 5.25% in December, slightly down from the current maximum predicted 5.4% figure, according to The Wall Street Journal. If inflation stays around its current level, Americans will experience the longest period during which inflation has stayed above 5% since 1991.
BUSINESS
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The dramatic rise in energy prices is ultimately deflationary

The Swiss had imposed negative rates on foreign currency deposits in the 1970s to counter the upward pressure on the franc, but Denmark became the first central bank to put its policy rate below zero in 2012. There are now around $11.8 trillion of negative-yielding bonds, the least, incidentally, since mid-2020. At the end of 2019, the value of bonds with a negative yield was slightly below $11.3 trillion. Nevertheless, the meaning and implications of negative-yielding interest rates continue to vex even the most seasoned of market participants.
moneyandmarkets.com

Consumers Are Doing Better Even With High Inflation

Inflation is a growing concern for policymakers, analysts and consumers. While the first two groups talk about inflation, it’s the consumers who have to deal with it. Consumers have limited resources and must make sacrifices as prices rise. The latest inflation reports raised concerns that consumers might already be falling...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Drop On Inflation Woes, China Growth Slows Further

Asian markets struggled Monday as inflation concerns returned to the fore, with commodity prices rallying and central banks preparing to roll back their ultra-loose monetary policies. Adding to the grey mood was data showing growth in China's economy, the world's second-biggest, slowed further in the third quarter, hit by a...
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

China’s Slowdown Pricks the Inflation Narrative

Long a source of resilience in the world economy, China joins the list of vulnerabilities that threaten to upset a shaky recovery. The slowdown in Chinese growth, exacerbated by debt crises in the property sector and an energy shortage that is closing factories, makes the global rebound even more dependent on the U.S. Beijing doesn’t look like it’s ready to take the mantle from Washington anytime soon. Gross domestic product rose 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to government data released Monday in Beijing. The figure is a touch less than forecast by economists and well down from the 7.9% clip previously reported for the April-to-June period. The rate of expansion is almost a full percentage point below what was recorded in the final three months of 2019, on the eve of the pandemic. While there’s never a perfect moment for the world’s second biggest economy to lose altitude, the timing of this slowdown is especially awkward. A spike in inflation from New Zealand to the U.K. is likely to accelerate the shift to tighter monetary policy across advanced economies, while the pace of the U.S. expansion is cooling. A slackening in China is a headache policy makers don’t need.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields

Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation worries and China’s dismal Gross Domestic data strike investors risk-sentiment. After testing the $1,800 mark in a month on Thursday, the gold prices turned lower. Gold is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar holds firm as inflation tugs yields higher

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found a footing on Monday as soft economic data in China and climbing oil prices jangled investors' nerves that inflation will drive interest rates higher. In the Asia session the greenback climbed a touch along with U.S. yields to arrest a dip...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Equities Drop On Poor China Data, Inflation Fears

US and European stock markets sank Monday after a mixed Asian session, as investors tracked weak Chinese data and fears that high inflation will spell tighter global monetary policy. China's economic growth eased to 4.9 percent in July-September, slower than forecasts, as a crackdown on its property sector and an...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

When inflation hits the dollar stores, that’s a big problem

Patrice Onwuka is the director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at the Independent Women’s Forum and a Steamboat Institute fellow. I visited the Dollar Tree store near my home in Maryland recently. The variety of everything-for-a-dollar (or less) offerings was as staggering as ever — cans of veggies, packs of paper napkins, baby bottles, cleaning supplies, stationery, you name it. I shopped alongside an older White woman and a middle-age Black man hobbling around in a protective boot.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

High Inflation Is Here To Stay

News that the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis should be evidence enough for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, White House economists, and even the president to admit that we have more than a temporary inflation uptick on our hands. Better yet, it's proof that we should avoid adding fuel to the fire, even if it means cutting back on President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Are Skyrocketing at the Fastest Inflation Rate in 20 Years

Shoe prices are going up. And they could get even higher as the holidays approach. As overall consumer prices rose by 5.4% in September compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report, footwear also continued to show increases, a trend that has been building since July. Shoe prices increased 6.5% in September, compared with the year-ago period, with the women’s category up 4.9%. Prices for kids shoes rose 11.9%, and men’s increased 5.5%. Overall, footwear prices have steadily increased in the last two months, compared to 2020. Footwear prices rose 5.1 % in August and 4.6% in...
APPAREL
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
Financial Times

US household heating bills forecast to jump as fuel prices surge

Americans’ home heating bills will rise sharply this winter, according to a federal government forecast, as a global energy crunch begins to reach the world’s biggest economy at a time of building concerns over inflation. Household spending on natural gas, the main heating fuel for nearly half of US homes,...
BUSINESS

