CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Gas Prices Continue To Head Higher

1230kfjb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil prices are on the way up, which means gasoline prices will certainly follow. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa says with colder weather ahead, refineries are starting to switch to the winter blends of fuel. Triple-A says the cheapest gas in Iowa is being sold in Council Bluffs...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

NIPSCO projects higher natural gas prices for winter

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) - Natural gas supplier NIPSCO is projecting higher natural gas prices this winter season, according to an Oct. 14 press release. It says it's a trend happening across the country, driven by rising market prices and natural gas storage shortages. NIPSCO says between Nov. 2021 and March...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Prices Rocket Higher

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 11 cents to $3.59 per gallon on October 11, $1.19 higher than a year ago. The Gulf Coast price increased more than 13 cents to $3.34 per gallon, the East Coast price increased nearly 13 cents to $3.56 per gallon, the Midwest price increased nearly 11 cents to $3.54 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 6 cents to $4.13 per gallon, and the Rocky Mountain price increased more than 3 cents to $3.67 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Rise In New Jersey, Around Nation Amid High Crude Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, due in large part to high crude oil prices, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say the price of crude oil, which typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump, closed above $80 per barrel this week for the first time since 2014 — and that is twice what it was at this time last year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Colder Weather#Crude Oil Prices#Triple A Iowa#Council Bluffs
dallassun.com

European gas prices push higher as winter season approaches

Natural gas prices in Europe broke another record on Tuesday, reaching almost $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The price of November futures on the Dutch TTF exchange was trading at $1,247.4 per 1,000 cubic meters (or €104 per MWh). Gas prices fell...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Chop Back and Forth

Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure longer term, but it is obvious that there is a lot of noise in this general vicinity. The $6.00 level will of course offer quite a bit of attention to the market, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. This is a market that continues to be noisy in general, and therefore it is not a huge surprise that we have seen this type of behavior.
TRAFFIC
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria gas prices continue to rise, average $3.43 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices rose slightly in Peoria in the past week, putting the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon increased 9.9 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
PEORIA, IL
fox29.com

Gas prices continue unseasonal rise in NJ, across the nation

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices are continuing their unseasonal rise in New Jersey and across the nation and remain more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
pahomepage.com

Midstate drivers frustrated by higher gas prices

The price of gas is unusually high right now, and local drivers are feeling the impact. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.42. Last year at this time it was just $2.49.
TRAFFIC
discoverestevan.com

Gas Prices Climbing Across Canada As Energy Resource Shortage Continues

Many Canadians are looking forward to traveling this weekend to be with family for thanksgiving. But anyone looking to drive to meet family may encounter some sticker shock once they reach a gas station to fill up. Gas prices across Saskatchewan and Canada have been explosively rising, as an international...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US bank survey predicts higher natural gas prices

Natural gas prices could still be above the $4/mn Btu range five years from now. US natural gas prices are expected to reach their highest level since a survey from the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City began, the bank reported October 8. Firms were asked by the bank...
TRAFFIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, energy costs hit all-time lows as roads and airports were nearly deserted. Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices. Here's what to expect. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy