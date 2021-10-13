Gas Prices Continue To Head Higher

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, due in large part to high crude oil prices, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say the price of crude oil, which typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump, closed above $80 per barrel this week for the first time since 2014 — and that is twice what it was at this time last year.

