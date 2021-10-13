Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Reaches $1M Mining Milestone in Crypto Operations

Hate raids, hostile work environments, misogynous behavior, unfair labor practices. In an Advertising Diversity Week agenda packed with best practices and uplifting confidence that media and advertising companies are successfully changing the industry, the gaming and eSports panel took an honest and critical look at a community confronting its own demons. Panel moderator Cary Tilds, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer at Frameplay, dove right into some harsh realities, addressing the ongoing challenges that gaming has had with issues of "hostile work environments" and elements of misogynous behavior against women culminating recently with the employee walkout at one of the largest gaming companies, Activision-Blizzard. Employees have filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit against the company alleging working intimidation and union busting, including a previous investigation by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing. (You can watch the entire panel in the video above.)

