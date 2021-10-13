CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Reaches $1M Mining Milestone in Crypto Operations

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports and online gambling company, is pleased to announce that ggCircuit's crypto mining application for LAN centers has crossed the $1 million mark. The mining application is an add-on to the ggLeap subscription that enables center owners to utilize idle computing power to mine for Ethereum. Since the beta launch in May 2021, 304 centers across 58 countries have opted in and mined over $1 million.

