JPMorgan (JPM) Crushes Estimates on M&A and IPO Strength

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. "F.N.B. Corporation delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million and earnings of $0.34 per share," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 17% and sequential tangible book value per share growth of 11% annualized, to $8.42. The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding PPP. We are particularly excited by growth in our digital strategy bolstering our presence that is no longer limited by our physical locations. As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets."

