Stocks

JPMorgan (JPM) Crushes Estimates on M&A and IPO Strength

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Shares of JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) are up 0.6% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported much better Q3 results than the analysts were expecting. JPM reported Q3 EPS of $3.74 to easily top the Street consensus of...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. "F.N.B. Corporation delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million and earnings of $0.34 per share," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 17% and sequential tangible book value per share growth of 11% annualized, to $8.42. The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding PPP. We are particularly excited by growth in our digital strategy bolstering our presence that is no longer limited by our physical locations. As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets."
STOCKS
Person
Jamie Dimon
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) from
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $151.58 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Continues to Rally, Analyst Bullish as NFT Waitlist Already at 1.35 Million Signups, Sees Near 100% Upside From Current Levels

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and a $500.00 per share price target as the company's NFT announcement has attracted great interest. Earlier...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE: CWAN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. with an Outperform rating and $29 price target. We like shares of Clearwater for four primary reasons: 1) Clearwater’s long runway of legacy displacements, 2) clean vertical story, 3) solid financial profile, and 4) blue chip customer base."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades Zillow Group (ZG) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian downgraded Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) from Outperform
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenue Comes in Light

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $348.67 million. The Company continues to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Resumes Verizon Communications (VZ) at Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft resumes coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) with a Hold rating and a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zions Bancorp (ZION) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Zions Bancorp (ZION) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Stock: Rosenblatt Expects a Modest 3Q Beat

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann has previewed Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) 3Q earnings. The analyst expects Intel to report revenue and EPS
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS

