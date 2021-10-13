The Bangor Zombie Walk And Brewer Witch Walk Have Been Cancelled
BREAKING NEWS: Two fun Halloween themed events held on the same day and time in Bangor and Brewer, have been cancelled this year. After receiving a message this morning from Bangor Zombie Walk host, Jessie Jackson, we are bummed to tell that the event which was scheduled to take place on the Bangor Waterfront, on Saturday, October 23rd, is not happening, due to those pesky, lingering COVID-19 concerns, as the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc.z1073.com
