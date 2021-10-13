CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

The Bangor Zombie Walk And Brewer Witch Walk Have Been Cancelled

BREAKING NEWS: Two fun Halloween themed events held on the same day and time in Bangor and Brewer, have been cancelled this year. After receiving a message this morning from Bangor Zombie Walk host, Jessie Jackson, we are bummed to tell that the event which was scheduled to take place on the Bangor Waterfront, on Saturday, October 23rd, is not happening, due to those pesky, lingering COVID-19 concerns, as the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc.

Z107.3

Is The Sterling Hotel In Dexter Haunted? Watch Parts 2&3

A new documentary from a local Bangor musician raises a very spooky question, is the Sterling Hotel in Dexter, haunted?. Halloween is just about 2 weeks away now, so in addition to all the fun events planned, where everyone of any age can dress up in a fun costume, or where kids can go trick-or-treating, there is just something about this time of year that makes people interested in all the scary things. For instance, the new "Halloween" movie with Jamie Lee Curtis, racked up a scary $50 million dollars at the box office over the weekend. Also, it brings out the curiosity of the paranormal. For some reason, we love the idea of haunted houses and ghosts. One guy from the Bangor area is looking into a long rumored myth about a rather sketchy looking hotel in Dexter. The footage of the hallways in particular is a little creepy.
DEXTER, ME
Z107.3

Gardens Aglow In Boothbay Will Be A Drive-Thru Event This Year

This amazing light display is back for 2021, but don't expect to get out of the car!. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, located at 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, in Boothbay, is truly a magical experience. It opened in 2007, and it has been named of Maine's top attractions. It's gardens and landscape include nearly a mile of tidewater shoreline. The gardens see on average about 200,000 guests a year from all over the world.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Z107.3

‘Scary’ Pranks For Co-Workers In Any Season In Maine

If, or this time of year, when someone mentions the word ‘scary’ your thought process probably conjures up Halloween. However what if scary was part of a prank anytime. Admittedly we here at Q106.5 get to have a pretty good time when we are supposed to be working. Maybe that needs to be re-phrased. The point is yes we enjoy working here and having fun getting the job done each and every day. No matter the season.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Stockton Springs’ Oktoberfest Happening Now!

Even though the official German Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled for the year due to the pandemic but you won't have to travel too far to experience an Oktoberfest close by here in Maine. Grab your beer mug and lederhosen! Oktoberfest has been brought to a little town with...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
Z107.3

Give Yourself Over To Absolute… ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show, Live’ in Bangor!

There is nothing that fills you with more anticip....................... ation than a good old fashion live Rocky Horror Picture Show. And if you need to do some singing and dancing to one of your favorite movies/musicals while watching others sing and dance to one of the greatest movies/musicals then get your costume ready and check out the live show coming to the stage of Some Theatre Company.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Mainers Let Us Know Their Halloween Candy Favorites [PHOTOS]

We asked, and you responded. Not judging. But if you are buying Halloween candy this many days before Halloween, you’re probably buying the candy for yourselves, right? What candy do you buy that you have no intention of it lasting until the 31st. Marisa said. “I feel personally attacked lol....
MAINE STATE
#The Witches
Z107.3

Adorable ‘Baked In A Buttery Flaky Crust’ Dysart’s Couple Is Back

Hey, we STILL can’t say "Baked In A Buttery Flaky Crust." Maine Life Media is a show that features broadcast news veteran Erin Ovalle, as she travels around the Pine Tree State, celebrating the joys of living in Maine. She recently paid a visit to Hermon, to stop by the iconic Dysart's Truck Stop & Restaurant to chat with the owners, Tim and Mary, and you will recognize a now very famous couple who became social media sensations back in 2013.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

#tbt Did You Know An Episode Of ‘The Sopranos” Was Set In Maine?

Ohhh! Bada Bing. Tony and Meadow head to Waterville!. After I went to the movies a few weeks ago to see The Sopranos prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark", it once again piqued my interest to do a re-watch of the entire 86 episodes of the iconic HBO show, for what must be the umpteenth time at this point, and in doing so, I remembered something very specific to the state of Maine in an episode.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Bangor Waterfront Concert Site Has A New Name And Look Coming

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes! Darling's Waterfront Pavilion has a brand new name. After 11 years of incredible music on the Waterfront, there is some big news for the city of Bangor and our favorite outdoor concert venue. It will now be known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Not only that, there will be a whole new look to the joint as well! Some pretty exciting changes are coming for the 2022 season.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

There’s a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ House in Readfield, Maine, and You’re Invited

One mom who loves the movie, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' has transformed her house - and she wants you to come visit!. Sonya, the fun mom, has been working for over a month to transform their home into a spooky spectacular. She has made all of the decorations in the theme of 'Nightmare Before Christmas'! She loves that movie and now her family does too! They want any kid who wants to visit to come by. They are even having a costume contest with prizes on Halloween!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Fun and History Come Together at Dover 400 Family Fun Day

The group planning for Dover's 400th anniversary held a Family Fun Day on Saturday, its first public event on the countdown to the big day in 2023. "We wanted to hold some events last year but unfortunately that didn't happen. We felt with the pandemic being outside at Tendercrop Farm it was a wonderful venue and an opportunity for people in Dover to get together and have just have a fun day," executive director Jeanette Poulin told Seacoast Current. "That was our mission on Saturday to create the awareness and for people to get out and be together and enjoy each other's company."
SOCIETY
Z107.3

Cute Halloween Costumes For Your Pets

I truly envy those who can dress their cats and dogs up in little Halloween costumes. My cats are not cooperative and my dog acts like she's being absolutely tortured. Enjoy your charmed life full of dogs dressed up like cowboys and cats dressed like pizza. You are truly living the dream, so I've put together a list of super cute costumes to add to your pet's ever-expanding Halloween wardrobe!
PETS
Z107.3

Find A (Fake) Serial Killer This Saturday In Bangor

I get it. We all have this weird fascination with murder-mystery shows. I mean, there's a reason why they have remained popular for decades. And now with the more specific genre of true crime, we get to walk in the shoes of investigators as they try to figure out cases that have actually happened.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

