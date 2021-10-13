BioLineRx (BLRX) Presents Positive Results from Pharmacoeconomic Study Positioning Motixafortide as Potential Standard of Care in Stem Cell Mobilization

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) today announced positive results from a pharmacoeconomic study evaluating the cost-effectiveness of using investigational drug Motixafortide as a primary stem cell mobilization (SCM) agent on top of granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), versus G-CSF alone, in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). The study was performed by the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team of IQVIA, and was a pre-planned study conducted in parallel with the GENESIS Phase 3 trial. These results, together with the highly significant and clinically meaningful data from the GENESIS trial, strongly support the potential use of Motixafortide, on top of G-CSF, as the standard of care in SCM for ASCT.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. –Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce and share the results of an American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week abstract by Dr. Steven Coca and team at Mount Sinai Hospital Network and Icahn School of Medicine, that will be published online Friday, October 15, 2021. This study was sponsored by XORTX Therapeutics Inc. and the reported findings support the provisional patent and applications filed by XORTX announced March 2020 and March 2021.
AstraZeneca said on Friday that positive high-level results from the ‘HIMALAYA’ phase 3 trial showed a single, high priming dose of tremelimumab added to ‘Imfinzi’, or durvalumab. demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit for carcinomas associated with liver cancer. 8,795.00p. 16:23 15/10/21. -0.22%. -19.00p. 7,234.03. 16:30...
CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced updated results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110™, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies. “We are excited to share...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced initial data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data is being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting by Dennis Marcus, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., President, Southeast Retina Center. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyprium”), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”) partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sentynl”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited (“Zydus”), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. More information on the poster is listed below:
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification, announced the public availability of preliminary data abstracts from two separate endocarditis studies, including the REMOVE study, to be presented at the upcoming European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) annual meeting taking place in Barcelona, Spain from October 13-16, 2021, where more extensive data are expected to be made available. A summary of the abstracts are as follows:
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today the presentation of new promising data from a study evaluating the effects of SBT-272 in a murine model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The data were presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Meeting held October 6-7, 2021.
Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Entasis (ETTX) Reports Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, and its partner Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from the ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, presented the 6-month bone mineral density (BMD) data from its completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis. The Late Breaking Presentation “A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass – 6 Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Results” was selected for a prestigious oral presentation, given by Entera’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arthur Santora. The oral presentation was given at 12:15 PM PDT at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting in San Diego on Monday, October 4, 2021. Many scientific leaders in the field of Osteoporosis expressed great excitement with the data and the possibility of an oral osteoanabolic (bone building) agent which elderly osteoporosis patients would be willing to take.
Finds from the phase 1 CARBON trial indicated that patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies may benefit from CTX110 CAR T-cell therapy. CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product, yielded positive results in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies who were treated in the ongoing phase 1 CARBON trial (NCT04035434), according to a press release from CRISPR Therapeutics.
Oregon Health & Science University is part of a national research project investigating stem cell therapy as a potential treatment for glaucoma, the world’s second leading cause of blindness. With support from the National Institutes of Health, the project is studying human stem cells that are made into retinal ganglion...
A new study from the lab of University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Director Mark Evers, M.D., demonstrates the critical role of the hormone neurotensin in cell proliferation and stem cell function in the small intestine. Recently published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the study highlights two different functions...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, in collaboration with investigators at Baylor College of Medicine, today announced the presentation of new positive data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Zotatifin is a potent and sequence-selective inhibitor of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A (eIF4A) mediated translation.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) announced positive results for the EkoSonic™ Endovascular System (EKOS system) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. Data from the KNOCOUT PE registry – established to measure institutional adoption of a lower dose and lower-duration thrombolysis protocol for the EKOS system – confirmed the safety and efficacy of the EKOS system for the treatment of patients with intermediate-high and high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
