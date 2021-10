Just six points lie between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the F1 championship table, as the season approaches a lip-smackingly close run-in. With six races to go, there’s every possibility that the title will go down to the wire between Formula 1’s most successful-ever driver and his young challenger, who have remained within eight points of each other since the summer break.

