Trident (NASDAQ: TDAC), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc. (doing business as “Lottery.com”), a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with its proposed business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. According to the update, Trident will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 28, 2021, for its stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 13, 2021, to vote on the proposed business combination and other proposals.

