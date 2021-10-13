CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is what should be the new theme for this years football

 5 days ago

Team. Others may have given up, but the team has not. Back in prehistoric times in 1993, wage roll workers at the chemical plant were duped by the local union into going on a two month strike. Myself and other salaried employees kept the place going, breaking several all time production records in the process. This was the theme song that I made sure was blasting from my car stereo each day when I crossed the picket line going to work.

New Football Manager 2022: Here's every new feature in FM22

Football Manager is set to land on November 9 - and there are exciting new features. Sports Interactive and SEGA have been chatting about the new Data Hub and animation engine, which are the headline changes to this game. But that's not all - in a trailer released recently, there...
Coach O and AD hold joint presser.

Not sure what some people have been following but there were lots of issues there on and off the field. O was awesome to listen to but sounds like he couldn’t handle success very well. A lot of good lessons in this article for coaches including some of our own.
FOOTBALL
When Shipley comes back

He should be positioned as the slot receiver. Then we can put him in motion across the formation and then other defense will have to move due to his ability to run the ball as well as catch it. Ross then can move to the boundary and resume his normal receiver role. We need a twitchy slot back and Ross does not fit that mold.
FOOTBALL
Friday night, did anyone else notice that 99% of the time,

The center raised his left arm and half a second later the ball was snapped? Can we at least mix that up a little? If I was a DC, I'd take advantage. Re: Friday night, did anyone else notice that 99% of the time,. Oct 18, 2021, 11:07 AM. I’m...
FOOTBALL
Offense has to have their best game this weekend

I know everyone is talking about how great Pittsburgh's offense is but 3 of their first six opponents were UMASS, Western MI nd New Hampshire. Also Tennessee and GT are not that great either. (yes i know we sucked against tech) Having said that i think we need at least 3 TDs if not 4 TDs to win on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Collins needs to get into the game more

I missed the first part. Why did TP go in and how many snaps did he play?. TP came in for one play. DJ lined up as a receiver. TP ran a. RPO and kept for a 2-yd gain, coming up short of a first down. Should have given ball to Pace.
CLEMSON, SC
I watched DJ HS tape last night

DJ looked a heck of a lot faster in running the ball in HS and he ran a similar spread type of offense. He seemed to slow down this year. He may not be a true dual threat but he can run the dang ball. Don’t know where this Pro...
EDUCATION
TNET: Stats & Storylines: Clemson defense carries Tigers in Syracuse

Re: TNET: Stats & Storylines: Clemson defense carries Tigers in Syracuse. Clemson is No. 2 in scoring defense allowing just 12.5 points per game. Only UGA is better. "doesn't seem to be the intent of the questions though" after 2 weeks to get ready for one of the worst and...
CLEMSON, SC
Syracuse qb in the portal

Is this guy any better than what we currently have?. the Northern Invasion is still going on.. Go look at Myrtle Beach. Hate to see that. Good luck to the fella. Sat next to a bunch of his family up in Cuse two years ago. All I can say it...
SPORTS
Georgia Tech Football: What Should We Learn This Week - Duke

So while it was not the performance anyone wanted to see, there’s still a lot we can take away from last week’s game against Pitt. So it would seem the answer is a resounding yes! After starting the game with back-to-back interceptions, Georgia Tech decided to stick with Sims at quarterback. And ultimately, it proved to be a great decision. Yes, Tech lost, but Sims was the main reason the game was as competitive as it was. Aside from his two picks, Sims was efficient, going 24-for-33 for 359 yards and two touchdowns. All of this was without Kyric McGowan who has proven to be a reliable target for Sims. He also added another 38 yards on the ground.
GEORGIA STATE
Football Tailgate Party: What You Should Bring Along With You

You could go to New Zealand or watch the Kardashians or ride a rollercoaster at King’s Dominion or do something else you find pleasurable but you’ll never have more non-stop giddy fun than you will at a football tailgate party. Now more than ever, these events have been conventions for...
FOOTBALL

