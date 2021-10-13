Here is what should be the new theme for this years football

So while it was not the performance anyone wanted to see, there’s still a lot we can take away from last week’s game against Pitt. So it would seem the answer is a resounding yes! After starting the game with back-to-back interceptions, Georgia Tech decided to stick with Sims at quarterback. And ultimately, it proved to be a great decision. Yes, Tech lost, but Sims was the main reason the game was as competitive as it was. Aside from his two picks, Sims was efficient, going 24-for-33 for 359 yards and two touchdowns. All of this was without Kyric McGowan who has proven to be a reliable target for Sims. He also added another 38 yards on the ground.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO