Cherokee County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 07:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 736 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located over far western Crawford and western Cherokee counties, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Arma... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Sherman... Mulberry Scammon... Chicopee Mccune... Franklin West Mineral... Treece Roseland... Neutral This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

