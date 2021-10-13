CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifelong Trekkie and Hollywood producer calls William Shatner’s real-life star trek “nothing short of amazing”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, William Shatner blasts off with three others on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, bound for space. The moment is being eagerly anticipated by Trekkies the world over, including Brian Volk-Weiss, the producer of Netflix’s popular Movies That Made Us series. But Volk-Weiss explains the significance of the event isn’t lost on those who couldn’t tell a Klingon from a Vulcan.

