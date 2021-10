If the new state redistricting proposal is accepted, half of Sharon would see a new state senator. Sen. Walter Timilty, a Milton Democrat, currently represents half of Sharon. If the Legislature’s Special Committee on Redistricting's proposal is adopted, Timilty would lose that piece of Sharon and all of Canton. He would gain all of Easton, which he now represents most of, and all of Bridgewater, which is currently outside his district.

