New York’s Attorney General Defends $4.5 Billion Opioid Settlement With Sackler Family

By Tom Magnarelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that $37 million is coming to central New York, from settlements reached with opioid drug manufacturers and distributors. All of the funding will go towards opioid treatment and prevention. A controversial settlement with the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma and makers of OxyContin, could bring in even more money.

