SHREVEPORT, La. – By year’s end, more than $25 million will have been distributed in Caddo Parish to families needing rental assistance in the wake of the pandemic. A lot of that money went to pay the renters’ utility bills, but it also is in the hands of landlords who can make their own payrolls and pay expenses such as their maintenance employees who work at apartment complexes where those renters live.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO