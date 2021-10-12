CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Red Hong Yi

Time
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight stars with resembling stars along the Walk of Fame are dispersed throughout this vase. Surnames are featured on each star. This piece discusses the role of Asian female representation in Western media. The colour yellow is used to resemble the colour of stars, of skin, of self-image. Future Relics is a series of ten paintings that I have created since 2019 using the iconography of Chinese classical art to express the themes of women, femininity and female sensibility in the 21st century. These paintings are created both digitally and physically. Its physical version is rendered in egg shells.

time.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Disney Plus Details Hong Kong Launch in November

Walt Disney has confirmed that its direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney Plus will launch in Hong Kong from Nov. 16, 2021. The platform will be offered at HK$73 ($8.97) per month or as an annual package costing HK$738 ($95.6). More from Variety. 'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at...
ECONOMY
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Becomes 2021’s No. 2 Hollywood Movie Worldwide As It Nears $500M Global

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $368M at the international box office and $474M worldwide with today’s business included — and that confirms something we’ve been expecting from Mr Bond. To wit: the 25th 007 movie is now the No. 2 Hollywood movie globally and overseas of 2021; both benchmarks, in studio terms, coming in only behind Universal’s F9. It will hit $500M this weekend. Universal, MGM and United Artists Releasing all share in the new milestone given the mix of offshore and domestic. For Uni, No Time To Die gives it bragging rights to having the Nos. 1 and...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Hong Kong ESL Teachers (Kindergarten), Hong Kong

M2r Education are working with a major organisation that need ESL Teachers for kindergartens across Hong Kong. Current positions are for ESL and Homeroom teachers for KG schools in Hong Kong on either a 1 or 2 year contract. Students are 2-6 years old. These roles are for male and female teachers.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
albuquerquenews.net

Sharemarkets in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday with gains across the board. China's Shanghai Composite however remained closed for public holidays. The Australian All Ordinaries gained 54.80 points or 0.73 percent to 7,5510.00. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 149.39 points or 0.54 percent to 27,678.21.
MARKETS
Time Out Global

The best costume shops in Hong Kong

You don't have to just put on some cat ears and call it a night, check out these places for some costume inspiration!. Hong Kong loves a good dress up. From themed parties to elaborate street crawls and fun Halloween activities with the craziest of costume competitions, there is always an opportunity to do fancy dress. Plus, the city is well-equipped with plenty of stores, street markets, and online shops to help turn your costume and cosplay fantasies into reality. Whether you want to go all out and rent a costume, or maybe you’re more of a DIY-er, here are the best shops to hit to get what you need.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tripsavvy.com

The Top 9 Buffets in Hong Kong

The buffets in Hong Kong are impressive, and although pricier than their Vegas counterparts, many include lobster and fresh seafood brought in by the boats you see in the harbor. Buffets are big business in Hong Kong, and most upscale hotels offer one. The open kitchens allow skilled chefs to entertain guests as they prepare high-quality food. In many ways, buffet-style dining is an extension of the city's Dim Sum tradition.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Yi
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hong Kong#Anchorage Museum#The Walk Of Fame#Asian#Western#Future Relics#Chinese#Studio Hong Yi#The World Economic Forum#Saatchi Gallery#Redhongyi#Opensea
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy