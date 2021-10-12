Red Hong Yi
Eight stars with resembling stars along the Walk of Fame are dispersed throughout this vase. Surnames are featured on each star. This piece discusses the role of Asian female representation in Western media. The colour yellow is used to resemble the colour of stars, of skin, of self-image. Future Relics is a series of ten paintings that I have created since 2019 using the iconography of Chinese classical art to express the themes of women, femininity and female sensibility in the 21st century. These paintings are created both digitally and physically. Its physical version is rendered in egg shells.time.com
