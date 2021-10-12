Red Hong Yi

You don't have to just put on some cat ears and call it a night, check out these places for some costume inspiration!. Hong Kong loves a good dress up. From themed parties to elaborate street crawls and fun Halloween activities with the craziest of costume competitions, there is always an opportunity to do fancy dress. Plus, the city is well-equipped with plenty of stores, street markets, and online shops to help turn your costume and cosplay fantasies into reality. Whether you want to go all out and rent a costume, or maybe you’re more of a DIY-er, here are the best shops to hit to get what you need.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO