CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dutch police say man sought help online in plot to kill PM Mark Rutte

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381tHz_0cPqAyee00
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seen leaving a news conference in The Hague, The Netherlands, on January 15. Authorities said Wednesday Rutte was a potential assassination target for a man who was arrested over the summer. File Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Netherlands said Wednesday that a 22-year-old man is facing charges of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The man, identified in local reports as Yuvuz O., is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of making threats, incitement with a terrorist objective and preparing to attack one or more politicians.

Authorities said the man posted messages on Telegram that asked where he could find weapons and gunmen to carry out the plot.

"Would you have what it takes to shoot them all? From a car. Open the window. Gun out. And shoot," said one of the man's social posts, according to the NL Times.

The accused plotter discussed the plot with people online and in person, officials said. At one point, he spoke about "storming" Dutch Parliament and shooting Rutte as he tried to escape.

Reports said last month that Dutch authorities had provided Rutte with more security over concerns that there was a plot by organized crime members to kidnap him. Officials made the move when suspected "spotters" were found near Rutte.

In April, Rutte survived a contentious vote of no-confidence following complaints about his conduct during talks to form a new governing coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Detroit man killed in 'random execution for no reason,' police say

A murder suspect conversed with his victim moments before fatally shot him Sunday outside a Detroit gas station in what police described as a "random execution for no reason." The killing occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the suspect gave the victim, who FOX affiliate WJBK-TV reported was a panhandler, some money before walking away.
DETROIT, MI
sandiegouniontribune.com

Court papers: Man threatened to kill Dutch prime minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man in July on suspicion of threatening to kill caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to court documents, the latest in a string of threats against politicians in the Netherlands. Dutch daily newspaper De Volkskrant first reported that the court documents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
ksl.com

Man crashed car, killing passenger, then ran away, police say

DELTA — A man has been arrested and accused of transporting drugs through Utah when he was involved in a crash that killed his passenger and then ran from the scene. Miguel Angel Garcia was booked into the Millard County Jail on Monday, his 30th birthday. He was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with automobile homicide, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, both third-degree felonies; drug distribution, a second-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and DUI, a class B misdemeanor.
DELTA, UT
WCNC

Man hides in trash can after killing woman, Lancaster police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting that stemmed from an argument in Lancaster, SC, police confirmed. The Lancaster Police Department said Curtis Townsend, 21, shot the victim multiple times along Caroline Court in Lancaster around noon Saturday. Townsend tossed the gun and hid in a trash...
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Organized Crime#The Nl Times#Dutch Parliament
kwayradio.com

Police Need Help Locating Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped from the Waterloo Residential Work Release Facility, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Kevin Reddout was in prison on felony burglary and domestic assault charges after he broke into his girlfriend’s home and strangled her. He is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 216 pounds. He had been at the facility since May 13th. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
whdh.com

Police: Man killed on Maine fairgrounds

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday on the fairgrounds used by the Fryeburg Fair, police said. Police arrived to find a man dead near a restroom after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing at about 1 a.m., police said. Police said there was...
MAINE STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Man stabs, kills another man because he 'ruined his day,' police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after another man stabbed him 23 times at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday night because "he ruined his day," according to police. Police arrived at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Kevin Gomez Vasquez lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds. Vasquez was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

Police: Man shot, killed in Suitland

A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3500 block of Parkway Terrace Drive in Suitland around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds.
SUITLAND, MD
fox29.com

Man sought for starting two fires inside SEPTA stations, police say

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are searching for a man accused starting two fires inside a pair of SEPTA stations on the Broad Street Line line this weekend. Authorities say the suspect was inside the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday when he took off his shirt and used a lighter to ignite his shirt and a nearby orange cone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 10 Times, Killed In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot 10 times and killed in Kensington Friday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the 26-year-old was shot 10 times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
10 Tampa Bay

Hit-and-run driver kills man in St. Pete crosswalk, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the car that killed a man late Sunday night in a St. Petersburg crosswalk. Officers say an "unknown black vehicle" struck 58-year-old Hollis Heatherley around 10:30 p.m. on 1st Avenue North near 16th Street North, then drove away westbound on 1st Avenue. First responders say they found Heatherley dead at the scene.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy