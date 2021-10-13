If ever there was dread in analyzing and reviewing a film, this is it. Thinking about The Velvet Underground documentary -- which rolled into this year's New York Film Festival after premiering at Cannes, and premieres today in NYC and on AppleTV+ and more theaters around the country on Friday (10/15) -- there are two reviews located within. One for the casual fans and uninitiated, and one for the true fanatics (of which this reviewer proudly has long been a part of). For the former, director Todd Haynes has made a hypnotic and dizzyingly kinetic portrait of a band that, even after years of study and analyzing, still remains as inscrutable as ever. Unfortunately for the latter, it doesn’t offer much in revelations and falls short of being definitive, due to some glaring omissions and continued slights of key figures.

