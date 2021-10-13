CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MSP: Oakland County woman attempts robbery, car-jacking with 3-year-old child

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSdOO_0cPqApi700

DAVISBURG (WWJ) -- A woman has been arrested in Oakland County after a failed robbery attempt and failed car-jacking, all with her 3-year-old child in tow.

Michigan State Police say on Tuesday around 11 a.m., the 31-year-old woman tried to hold up the Food Castle Market near Dixie Highway and Oakhill in Davisburg, but the manager forced her out.

She fled to a nearby business to hide, ramming a gate with her car. The woman then tried to get into another person’s car, but failed.

Troopers say while the woman was in custody, she suffered a mental health issue and was taken to a hospital after becoming “uncontrollable.”

The 3-year-old child was turned over to the care of her grandmother.

The woman is now facing multiple charges, including robbery, operating while intoxicated, and child endangerment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Groveland Township, MI
City
Davisburg, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Two women killed in hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) Two women have been killed in a hit-and-run in Detroit. Detroit Police said the victims were struck by a driver while walking across Schaefer Highway (15700 block) not far from Puritan and the John C. Lodge Freeway, around 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a dark colored...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacking#Msp#Metro Detroit#Michigan State Police#Child Endangerment
WWJ News Radio

Police: 84-year-old Detroit woman with dementia missing

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are searching for a missing woman who lives with dementia, according to her family. Police said Maria Mavrikakis, 84, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at her home on West Arizona (120 block) in the area of Woodward and McNichols. When her family member woke up from a nap in the evening, Maria and her car were gone.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Pedestrian struck, killed by car, leaving Southfield Freeway closed for several hours

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A portion of the Southfield Freeway has been closed for several hours in Detroit after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a disabled vehicle got out of his car along M-39, the Southfield Freeway, north of Plymouth Road. As that man was walking along the freeway, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

Detroit man charged for shooting outside bar that killed innocent bystander

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man is facing murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting outside of a bar that killed an innocent bystander last month. Jovin Morice Taylor is facing one count of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two weapons charges stemming from a shooting in the 6400 block of Woodward Avenue on Sept. 29.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

DTE Energy worker electrocuted on the job in Brighton

(WWJ) Authorities are investigating after a utility worker was killed on the job in Livingston County over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the DTE Energy employee was working in Brighton, at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, trying to restore power to homes in the area when he came in contact with a live underground wire and was electrocuted.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy