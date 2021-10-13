CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers, Sixers, Wells Fargo Center ban 'racial or identity-based' hate language by fans

By Nicolette White, Burlington County Times
PHILADELPHIA – Fans who yell racial or identity slurs in the Wells Fargo Center could get kicked out and banned from the arena .

The Wells Fargo Center this week announced a new arena code of conduct banning the use of hate-based language.

Event staff will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for racial or other identity-based slurs, abusive behavior, or inappropriate altercations at the Flyer's arena, becoming the first in the NHL to carry out such guidelines.

The Flyers open their season Friday at home against the Vancouver Canucks. The Sixers' first home game is Oct. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fans may be ejected, subject to arrest by police and the filing of criminal charges, and have season ticket package, parking privileges or other benefits revoked if the violate the policy.

Wells Fargo Center event staff have already started training to identify issues that arise during events and establish response protocols. Fans can also report inappropriate behavior to the nearest usher, security staff member or other event personnel, or by contacting arena personnel via text.

"We have the best event staff in the country, and they work tirelessly to ensure that everyone in our arena – from our guests to our players and performers – has a great experience. This new code of conduct is first and foremost about supporting them in a fast-paced environment with thousands of people in our arena almost every night," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center and a member of the NHL’s Executive Inclusion Council (EIC).

Fans line up outside the Wells Fargo Center before an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) The Associated Press

The arena also released a video on Youtube that announces the new policies featuring Flyer's player Cam Atkinson, 76ers' Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green, and the Wings' Kevin Crowley and Anthony Joaquim.

"Don't use any racial or identity-based slurs ... ever," said Thybulle.

The PSA-style video will be played in the arena before and during events. The arena will also implement a wide-ranging communications campaign about the code of conduct such as reminders in fan-facing communications like emails and social media posts, and signage throughout Wells Fargo Center.

The NHL is working to develop fan code of conduct to ensure safe, respectful and inclusive venues throughout the United States and Canada. The Flyer's hope to educate and inspire the league-wide effort.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman commends the Flyer's for taking the lead in making sure the league is a safe space for all.

“Our clubs play a vital role in developing effective policies and executing them. And I applaud the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center, and EIC member Valerie Camillo, in particular, for being leaders in our shared mission to make the National Hockey League a place where all feel safe, comfortable and valued,” said Bettman.

In recent years, the arena says event management has become increasingly more difficult and complex as staff have not only been tasked with keeping guests safe but also ensuring pandemic-related measures are being followed as well as enforcing behavior standards. The new code of conduct is designed as a reminder to guests of the expected standards of behavior at Wells Fargo Center events while also providing event staff with proper training and enforcement guidance.

“We’re fully supportive of the implementation of a new, enhanced fan code of conduct, spearheaded by our great partners at Comcast Spectacor,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “Ahead of the coming season, we will collectively emphasize the importance of fostering an atmosphere of respect and inclusion at 76ers games. We look forward to a great 2021-22 season in front of the best fans in the NBA.”

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Flyers, Sixers, Wells Fargo Center ban 'racial or identity-based' hate language by fans

