Even with the stock market near an all-time high, bargains can still be found. This stock trio offers a healthy blend of growth and value. For much of the past 19 months, investors have enjoyed a historic run in the broader market. Following the quickest decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's storied history during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index took less than 17 months from hitting its trough to double in value. It's the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO