NeuroBo Pharma: DMC Recommends Continuation Of Phase 2/3 Trial Of ANA001 Without Modification
(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced Data Monitoring Committee's recommendation to continue enrollment of the phase 2/3 clinical trial, without modification, for lead drug candidate, ANA001, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The company plans to complete the phase 2 portion of the trial in the fourth quarter of the current year and to achieve a number of value-creating milestones with this program in the coming months, including initiation of the phase 3 of trial.markets.businessinsider.com
