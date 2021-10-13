CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeuroBo Pharma: DMC Recommends Continuation Of Phase 2/3 Trial Of ANA001 Without Modification

 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced Data Monitoring Committee's recommendation to continue enrollment of the phase 2/3 clinical trial, without modification, for lead drug candidate, ANA001, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The company plans to complete the phase 2 portion of the trial in the fourth quarter of the current year and to achieve a number of value-creating milestones with this program in the coming months, including initiation of the phase 3 of trial.

