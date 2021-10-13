CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck's COVID Pill Has Been Called a 'Game Changer' -- Is It?

By Serena Marshall, Lara Salahi
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google, so you don't miss the next episode. And if you like what you hear, a five-star rating goes a long way in helping us "Track the Vax!" You get sick with COVID-19. Instead of quarantining and hoping you don't get worse,...

www.medpagetoday.com

95.5 FM WIFC

Merck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

(Reuters) – The plan to roll out Merck & Co’s promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say. For example, only about 5% of Africa’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM

FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck’s pill to treat COVID-19. The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won’t issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment’s safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck’s drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: How Merck’s COVID Pill Works

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first pill to treat COVID-19 could be available soon. Merck just asked the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. This could be a game-changer in the fight against COVID as right now, the only FDA-backed treatments require a shot or IV. This antiviral pill...
TUCSON, AZ
WITN

ENC pharmacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drugmaker Merck has asked the Federal Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for its anti-viral COVID-19 pill. Craven County resident Earl Temple reacted to Merck’s request by saying “I think that’d be a great idea.”. The move makes Merck the very first pharmaceutical company to...
NEW BERN, NC
WCCO News Talk 830

Osterholm expects FDA approval of Merck's COVID pill

A top infectious disease researcher believes the antiviral COVID pill by Merck will be approved for use, and that similiar medications should soon follow. But the University of Minnesota's Dr. Michael Osterholm cautions that these medications aren't the magic potion that'll stop the pandemic. "It's not a miracle, it's not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Street.Com

Everything We Know About Merck's Antiviral COVID Pill

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report and Ridgeback have submitted their antiviral COVID pill to the FDA for emergency use authorization. If the FDA grants emergency use approval, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral medicine used to treat COVID-19. “The extraordinary impact of this pandemic demands that we move with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this application for molnupiravir to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data,” said Merck CEO Rob Davis, in a statement. "We are grateful to the patients and investigators in our study, and of course to our own colleagues who have exemplified Merck’s high standards of scientific excellence and our unwavering commitment to patients."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital doctor speaks on Merck’s anti-COVID pill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drug-maker Merck asked the Food and Drug Administration for authorization of their anti-COVID pill on Monday. If cleared by the FDA, it would be the first pill shown to actually treat the virus. “It’s always great to have treatments available because the more we have, the more...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Keene Sentinel

Merck's COVID pill faces risk that virus could outsmart it

Merck’s experimental pill for COVID-19 should be accompanied by other treatments as soon as they’re available to cut the risk of drug resistance that would limit its effectiveness, Wellcome foundation director Jeremy Farrar said. The London-based charitable foundation supports health research. While yet to be cleared by regulators, Merck’s molnupiravir...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: Who will take Merck’s new COVID-19 pills?

A new pill to treat people with COVID-19 may be given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before year’s end. The data from a late-stage clinical trial suggest that the drug, molnupiravir, can protect patients who are treated within the first five days of feeling symptoms — lowering their risk of hospitalization and death by half.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Why Merck’s antiviral pill is not a silver bullet for COVID

This is the web version of The Capsule, a weekly newsletter monitoring advances in healthcare and biopharma. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s me again! For anyone who missed last week’s newsletter, I’m Yasmin Tayag, a science journalist and editor who’s taking over the Capsule. Today, we’re talking about the long-awaited COVID pill.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Malaysia buys 150,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has struck a deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co to buy 150,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill, the health ministry said on Thursday, joining other Asian countries in a rush to secure supplies. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

What Merck’s new COVID pill can actually do

Molnupiravir, an antiviral pill manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Merck, showed promise in a Phase III clinical trial late last week. If approved by the FDA and other global regulators, it will offer an easier way to treat people who have been infected with COVID, but not yet hospitalized. That could save lives and reduce the burden on tattered ICU wards—but because the drug is a treatment, not a preventative, it can only blunt the pandemic, not slow it down entirely.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Vaccine Stocks Down Following Merck's COVID-19 Pill Success

Stocks of some COVID-19 vaccine makers like Novavax NVAX, BioNTech BNTX and Moderna MRNA declined sharply on Monday as Merck MRK and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive interim data from a phase III study on their oral antiviral medicine, molnupiravir. Data from the interim analysis showed that the medicine reduced...
INDUSTRY

