Agronomically Speaking, Have We Outgrown the Planet?

If you are a human being and you live on Earth, then you are a citizen of the Earth. You may also be a citizen of a country or city or family or whatever else. But as a citizen of the Earth, you are using the resources of the Earth for heat, light, food, water, oxygen, medicine, transportation and protection from the elements. In addition, you are using the resources of the Earth to dispose of and manage all the liquid, solid and gaseous waste that you produce.

