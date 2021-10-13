PG&E warning of new round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Bay Area

PG&E announced Tuesday that it is sending advance notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California who may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

PG&E had previously shut off the power on Monday to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties under similar conditions and restored power to all of those customers Tuesday night.

The actions, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are one of the utility's efforts to limit wildfires and are implemented based on a combination of factors, including low humidity, high winds, dry vegetation, and real-time observations from PG&E crews around its service area.

In the Bay Area, Thursday's PSPS could take effect for 293 customers in Contra Costa County, 3,750 for Napa County, 1,591 for Solano County and 1,481 for Sonoma County. The customers potentially affected are being notified via text, email and automated phone call, according to PG&E.

A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.