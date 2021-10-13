PG&E warning of new round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Bay Area
PG&E announced Tuesday that it is sending advance notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California who may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions. LIVE: Track the winds with Live Doppler 7 PG&E had previously shut off the power on Monday to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties under similar conditions and restored power to all of those customers Tuesday night. The actions, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are one of the utility's efforts to limit wildfires and are implemented based on a combination of factors, including low humidity, high winds, dry vegetation, and real-time observations from PG&E crews around its service area. RELATED: For 3 years Bay Area has faced threat of rolling blackouts, but what's being done to prevent them? In the Bay Area, Thursday's PSPS could take effect for 293 customers in Contra Costa County, 3,750 for Napa County, 1,591 for Solano County and 1,481 for Sonoma County. The customers potentially affected are being notified via text, email and automated phone call, according to PG&E. MAP: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here VIDEO: Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts
Comments / 2