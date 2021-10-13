CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reliance Industries to invest $29 million in Nexwafe

By Uma Gupta
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), an arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has raised a stake in Germany-based silicon wafer manufacturer NexWafe GmbH as a strategic lead investor. The company led NexWafe’s EUR 39 million ($45 million) Series C financing round with an investment of EUR 25 million ($29 million) in phase one.

