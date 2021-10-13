Google Cloud customers can now track their carbon footprint

New customers, partners, and innovations across data, open infrastructure, collaboration, security, and sustainability headline Google Cloud’s annual conference. Next ’21, Google Cloud announced a series of new customer wins, partnerships, products, and services to enable organizations to transform their businesses. Google Cloud’s announcements highlight three unique capabilities that help customers and partners succeed in the era of cloud transformation: first, Google Cloud Platform, which is designed and built to help organizations digitize in an open and secure way; second, Google’s deep and broad ecosystem of consumer services and devices, which gives organizations the ability to uniquely connect their enterprise ecosystem with the consumer ecosystem; and third, the company’s comprehensive security offerings that help organizations protect their digital assets and users.
