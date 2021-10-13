Google Cloud customers can now track their carbon footprint

“Everyone knows a data silo is bad, but the reality is that right now, we are building data silos, just in different clouds,” Gerrit Kazmaier, Google’s VP & GM for Databases, Analytics & Looker, told me. “There is a new generation of data silos and we recognize that most of the companies in the world live in a multi-cloud reality, and with BigQuery Omni, we basically give them the possibility to do analytics across them — cross-cloud analytics, which I think is the ultimate in simplicity, because you don’t need to think anymore about where do I move my data and all of the repetition and redundancy in governing it. The single pane of glass and that single processing framework — it’s a feat of engineering that the team basically took BigQuery and brought many parts of it to other clouds.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO