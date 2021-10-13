CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Today In Hip Hop History: Nas Released His Debut Single ‘Halftime’ 29 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in 1992, “Nasty” Nas dropped his first single for an otherwise unknown movie soundtrack. Not even Nasir Jones himself knew the magnitude of what his career would be when the “Halftime” single dropped on October 13, 1992. Appearing on Nas’ monumental Illmatic album as well as the under the radar silver screen flick Zebrahead, Halftime was the smash single that put Nasty Nas in the position to be considered the “Second Coming” of lyrical pioneer Rakim by none other than The Source Magazine, who gave Nasty the coveted Five Mic rating for the landmark album.

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

J. Cole Stamps His 'Off-Season' With Lyricist Of The Year Win At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

J. Cole’s return to the music industry in 2021 has been a remarkable sight. His sixth studio album, The Off-Season, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and grabbed the largest streaming week of 2021 with over 325 million streams at the time of its release. Now, the Dreamville boss has even more reason to celebrate with some hardware coming his way.
HIP HOP
The Boot

10 Years Ago: Lauren Alaina Releases Her Debut Album, ‘Wildflower’

Lauren Alaina didn't waste any time after her run on American Idol. Just under five months later, she dropped her debut album, Wildflower; the record arrived on Oct. 11, 2011 — 10 years ago today. After her second-place finish to Scotty McCreery during the TV singing competition's 10th season, Alaina...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Nas
107.3 KFFM

Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil Baby wins a coveted award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday evening (Oct. 5), Lil Baby was deemed Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the annual celebration of hip-hop, which aired from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre just outside Atlanta. The ATL-bred rapper beat out fellow nominees Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator for the coveted trophy.
HIP HOP
tnhdigital.com

Lil Nas X’s secures his place in music history with debut album

“When Lil Nas X releases his new album I’m about to act up.”. That’s the phrase that my friends and family have grown used to hearing over the past month. Lil Nas X has been known to inspire this reaction from me. Last April, my former colleague at The New Hampshire, Aqeel (rude of him to graduate), and I recorded a podcast episode analyzing the album’s title track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. We praised the song and its video for its masterful symbolism, relatable lyrics, and celebratory display of queerness.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop History#Ai#The Source Magazine
Z107.3

Tyler, The Creator Wins Hip-Hop Album of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Tyler, The Creator is the big winner of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted Hip Hop Album of the Year award. Tyler took home the award for his Call Me If You Get Lost LP at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on BET on Tuesday night (Oct. 5). He beat out several rappers in the category including Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain, Migos' Culture III, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II and J. Cole's The Off-Season.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Why Nas Is Teaching a MasterClass on Hip-Hop Storytelling

MasterClass, a platform that offers online classes for students of all skill levels, boasts that their instructors are “the best in the world.” And that’s why it made perfect sense for them to link with Nas, one of the greatest rappers ever, and have him teach a class on hip-hop storytelling that will drop on Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Nas Releases Music Video for New Single “Big Nas”

Nas has dropped a new single titled “Big Nas,” which was produced in collaboration with Hit-Boy during Nas’ MasterClass series. The new track comes along with a music video directed by Ben Dean. Shot in Brooklyn, New York, the video showcases a dancer showcasing her moves as she moves throughout...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictech.net

Nas announces hip-hop storytelling MasterClass with new track he wrote for the platform

Multiplatinum-selling artist and bonafide hip-hop legend Nas has announced a MasterClass on hip-hop storytelling, promising an intimate look into his songwriting process by creating a brand new song for the class. The song in question, Big Nas, was unveiled with the announcement, alongside a music video directed by Ben Dean...
MUSIC
PopMatters

Stephen Malkmus’ Slacker-Pop Solo Debut Was Released 20 Years Ago

Ah, the venerated frontman’s inevitable foray into solo waters. “Going solo”—it’s a cliché, implying you couldn’t get along with your bandmates, wanted to head in a different musical direction, or maybe you want your name on the album cover. But it often heralds the start of a prolific catalog of work that’s as good or better than the original band managed—see Bob Mould, Gwen Stefani, Björk; heck, even Foo Fighters was Dave Grohl’s post-Nirvana solo project.
MUSIC
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Birdman Reveals He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million USD When He Struck a Deal With Universal

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z drop $3.5 million a week on a superyacht, more proof stars are nothing like us

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Precious New Photos Of Her Baby Boy's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj is in full-on mommy mode these days, and loving every bit of it. On Tuesday, the hip hop star took to Instagram to honor her son, Papa Bear's first birthday with adorable new photos. The "Yikes" rapper, who gave birth to her baby boy and first child with husband Kenneth Petty, back in September, shared a sweet message regarding the milestone celebration, writing:
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy